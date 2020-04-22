Regulatory actions for April 22, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Submitted CTA to Health Canada for a phase IIb/III study enrolling 100 patients in the phase IIb portion; data from the phase IIb will determine the size of the phase III; primary endpoint is improvement in the ordinal clinical scale; secondary endpoints include mortality, blood oxygen levels, time in the ICU and time to mechanical ventilation
|Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|BNT-162
|mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|German regulatory authority, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, approved the phase I/II study
|Clarity Pharmaceuticals, of Sydney
|67Cu-Sartate
|Radiopharmaceutical
|Neuroblastoma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Janssen Biotech Inc., of Horsham, Pa., and Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Imbruvica (ibrutinib)
|Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma
|FDA approved the drug in combination with rituximab
|Mallinckrodt plc, of Staines-upon-Thames, U.K.
|Terlipressin
|Vasopressin analogue selective for V1 receptors
|Hepatorenal syndrome type 1
|FDA accepted the NDA and assigned a PDUFA date of Sept. 12, 2020
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel)
|CD19-targeting CAR T
|Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation
|Vitro Diagnostics Inc., of Golden, Co.
|Allorx stem cells
|Umbilical cord-derived stem cells
|COVID-19
|Filed an IND with the FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.