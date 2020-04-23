In the clinic for April 23, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Adocia SAS, of Lyon, France
|M1pram (ADO-09)
|Fixed-ratio co-formulation of pramlintide and A21G human insulin analogue
|Type 1 diabetes
|Preliminary phase Ib results showed in standardized meal test at day 24 treatment with individualized doses resulted in 39% decrease of the glycemic excursion vs. Novolog over the first 4 hours after the meal (primary endpoint, DeltaAUC-PG0-4h, 24±139 mg.h/dL vs 49±145 mg.h/dL, LSMratio 0.61, p=0.5); pharmacological effect of M1pram further confirmed by statistically significant decrease of glycemic excursion by more than 100% vs. Novolog over the first 2 hours after the meal (DeltaAUC-PG0-2h, -11±48 mg.h/dL vs 71±69 mg.h/dL, LSMratio -0,14, p<0.0001)
|Surface Oncology Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SRF-388
|Antibody targeting IL-27
|Advanced solid tumors
|Started the dose-escalation study, which includes expansion cohorts in late-stage renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; data from dose-escalation phase expected by the end of 2020
|Theravance Biopharma Inc., of Dublin
|TD-0903
|Nebulized JAK inhibitor
|Healthy volunteers (eventually acute lung injury caused by COVID-19)
|Dosed first volunteer in study testing single and multiple ascending doses in 54 volunteers
|Phase II
|Aivita Biomedical Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|DCV
|Autologous dendritic cell vaccines
|Melanoma
|Patient-specific autologous DCV induced a different immune response associated with longer survival than autologous tumor cell vaccines
|Biomarck Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Durham, N.C.
|BIO-11006 inhalation solution
|Peptide that inhibits pro-inflammatory effects of overactive MARCKS protein
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome
|38-patient phase IIa study met primary endpoint of no significant increase in serious adverse events and reduced all-cause mortality from ARDS at 28 days
|Leap Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|DKN-01
|Antibody targeting Dickkopf-1
|Advanced gynecological malignancies
|Of the 20 evaluable endometrial cancer patients with a Wnt signaling alteration treated with DN-01, 1 has an ongoing complete response, 1 had a partial response and 8 had stable disease; of the 6 endometrial cancer patients without a Wnt signaling alteration, 1 had stable disease; of 5 evaluable patients with carcinosarcoma treated with DN-01, 2 had stable disease; of 6 evaluable patients with carcinosarcoma treated with DKN-01 plus paclitaxel, 2 had a partial response and 1 had stable disease; of 22 endometrial cancer patients treated with DKN-01 plus paclitaxel, 12 had stable disease
|Obseva SA, of Geneva
|Linzagolix
|GnRH receptor antagonist
|Endometriosis
|Data published in Obstetrics and Gynecology showed at 52 weeks, 64.3% and 76.2% of patients treated with the 75- and 200/100-mg doses, respectively, reported much or very much improved endometriosis symptoms on the Patient Global Impression of Change; HDL-C and LDL-C increased by 10% or less after 12 weeks; patients treated with 200/100 mg had a 32% increase in serum triglycerides compared to 20% for patients treated with placebo
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|SAR-442168
|Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Multiple sclerosis
|The 60-mg dose produced an 85% relative reduction of new Gd-enhancing T1 hyperintense lesions (p=0.03) and an 89% relative reduction in new or enlarging T2 hyperintense lesions (p<0.0001)
|Windmil Therapeutics Inc., of Baltimore
|MILs
|Marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Begun enrollment in phase IIa study in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic disease who are refractory to or have relapsed on anti-PD-1-containing regimen; in this part of study, MILs will be administered in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.)
|Phase III
|Amryt Pharma plc, of London
|AP-101
|Keratinocyte modulator
|Epidermolysis bullosa
|Enrollment in study ended early due to COVID-19; data expected late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2020
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Farxiga (dapagliflozin)
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|COVID-19 with cardiovascular, metabolic or kidney risk factors
|Started the 900-patient Dare-19 study; primary endpoint is time to death or first occurrence of new/worsened organ dysfunction through 30 days of follow-up
|Baudax Bio Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|Anjeso (meloxicam)
|COX-2 inhibitor
|Pain associated with unilateral total knee arthroplasty
|Patients treated with Anjeso used a mean of 19 mg of opioids during the first postsurgical day compared to 28 mg for placebo (p<0.0001); Summed Pain Intensity score on the first postsurgical day and throughout their inpatient course was lower for patients treated with Anjeso (p≤0.0001)
|Cel-Sci Corp., of Vienna, Va.
|Multikine
|Leukocyte interleukin
|Head and neck cancer
|Data monitoring committee reviewed data from all 928 patients and recommended the trial continue without change
|Incyte Corp, of Wilmington, Del.
|Jakafi (ruxolitinib)
|JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor
|Steroid-refractory acute graft-vs.-host disease
|Data from the Reach2 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed the drug produced an overall response rate at day 28 of 62% compared to 39% for patients treated with best available therapy (BAT) (p<0.001); durable ORR at day 56 was 40% and 22% for Jakafi and BAT, respectively (p<0.001); median failure-free survival was 5 months for Jakafi and 1 month for BAT (HR=0.46)
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Orenitram (treprostinil)
|Prostacyclin mimetic
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|In the Freedom-EV study, Orenitram reduced pulmonary vascular resistance by 20%, increased cardiac output by 19% and increased the cardiac index by 17%; drug significantly improved patient risk status assessed by REVEAL 2.0 and French noninvasive
|
