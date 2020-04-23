Regulatory actions for April 23, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (repurposed ifenprodil) NMDA receptor antagonist COVID-19-related severe pneumonia South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved investigator-led phase II study in 40 participants assessing lung function improvement; primary endpoint is blood oxygen levels (Pa02/Fi02); secondary endpoints include mortality, rate of mechanical ventilation and patient-reported effects on dyspnea; enrollment expected to begin May 8, 2020

Amidebio LLC, of Boulder, Colo. ABG-023 (glucagon analog; AB-GLC-0035) Glucagon receptor agonist Congenital hyperinsulinism FDA granted orphan drug designation

Caladrius Biosciences Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J. CLBS-119 CD34+ cell therapy COVID-19-induced lung damage FDA authorized IND application for study assessing therapy's ability to restore lung function in individuals with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection who required ventilation due to respiratory failure

CNS Pharmaceuticals Ag Inc., of Houston, Berubicin (previously RTA-744) Topoisomerase II inhibitor Glioblastoma Orphan drug application submitted to FDA

Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China Avapritinib Inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRA mutant kinases Gastrointestinal stromal tumors China's NMPA accepted NDA to treat adults with unresectable or metastatic disease harboring platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations, and adults with unresectable or metastatic fourth-line disease

Immunomedics Inc., of Morris Plains, N.J. Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) Anti-Trop-2 antibody-drug conjugate Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer FDA approved drug to treat adults who received at least 2 prior therapies for metastatic disease

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) PD-1 inhibitor Various cancers Following CRL issued in February 2020, sNDA resubmitted to FDA updating dosing frequency to include 400-mg dose infused over 30 minutes every 6 weeks in all mono and combo therapy indications in adults

Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J. CPI-613 (devimistat) 2 oxoglutarate dehydrogenase inhibitor; pyruvate dehydrogenase inhibitor/kinase stimulator Acute myeloid leukemia India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and Health Canada approved opening of sites for phase III combination trial with cytarabine and mitoxantrone (HAM) vs. HAM alone in individuals 50 and older with relapsed or refractory disease; enrollment will begin when deemed safe by local officials due to COVID-19 pandemic

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto Bucillamine (repurposed) Xanthine oxidase inhibitor COVID-19 infection Responding to pre-IND meeting, FDA recommended proceeding to confirmatory phase III trial in patients with mild to moderate infection and provided guidance on study design and outcome measures; IND filing expected within 60 days

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., of Seoul, and Immuneoncia Therapeutics Inc., of Yongin, South Korea IMC-002 CD47 antagonist Advanced solid tumors; relapsed/refractory lymphoma FDA approved IND for phase I trial that Immuneoncia will conduct

Vitalis LLC, of New York Monomethyl fumarate + aspirin; diroximel fumarate + aspirin Fixed-dose combinations of fumarate salts + VTS-aspirin Relapsing/remitting multiple sclerosis FDA granted orphan drug designation to reduce flush