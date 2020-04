Regulatory actions for April 24, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto Metablok LSALT peptide COVID-19 Submitted CTA to Health Canada for a phase II study to prevent lung and kidney inflammation in COVID-19 patients

Biosig Technologies Inc., of Westport, Conn., and subsidiary Viralclear Pharmaceuticals Inc. Merimepodib Broad-spectrum antiviral COVID-19 Viralclear submitted IND to FDA for phase II trial

Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Tyvyt (sintilimab) Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer China’s NMPA accepted the sNDA seeking approval for use in combination with Alimta (pemetrexed, Lilly) and platinum chemo as first-line therapy

Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., of Horsham, Pa. Simponi Aria (golimumab) Anti-TNF-alpha biologic for intravenous injection Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis Submitted supplemental BLA to the FDA seeking approval for use in patients, 2 and older, in combination with methotrexate

Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., of Horsham, Pa. Simponi Aria (golimumab) Anti-TNF-alpha biologic for intravenous injection Juvenile psoriatic arthritis Submitted supplemental BLA to the FDA seeking approval for use in patients, 2 and older, in combination with methotrexate

Oryzon Genomics SA, of Madrid Vafidemstat Oral, CNS optimized LSD1 inhibitor COVID-19 Received approval from Spanish drug agency (AEMPS) to conduct phase II study in seriously ill patients

Sanofi SA, of Paris Menquadfi Meningococcal (groups A, C, Y, W) conjugate vaccine Meningococcal disease FDA approved BLA for the prevention of invasive disease in persons 2 and older