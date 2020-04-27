Regulatory actions for April 27, 2020

|Company
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate)
|Potassium binder
|Hyperkalemia
|FDA approved label update to treat hyperkalemia in patients with end-stage renal disease on chronic hemodialysis
|Carmell Therapeutics Inc., of Pittsburgh
|BHA
|Bone healing accelerant
|Bone fractures
|FDA granted fast track status
|Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|CT-053
|Anti-BCMA CAR T-cell therapy
|Multiple myeloma
|EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products adopted positive opinion for orphan designation
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|HIV
|Submitted clinical and CMC portions of BLA to FDA, seeking approval for use as combination with HAART for highly treatment-experienced HIV patients
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|TSC
|Trans sodium crocetinate
|COVID-19
|Pre-IND submission to FDA for a planned clinical program in patients displaying severe respiratory symptoms and low oxygen levels
|Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Lonafarnib
|Orally active inhibitor of farnesyltransferase
|Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome and progeroid laminopathies
|EMA validated MAA
|Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, and Janssen Pharmaceutical KK, a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Daratumumab
|CD38-targeting antibody
|Multiple myeloma
|Janssen submitted NDA to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for approval of subcutaneous formulation using Halozyme’s Enhanze technology
|Mateon Therapeutics Inc., of Agoura Hills, Calif.
|OT-101
|Inhibitor of SAR-CoV2 replication
|COVID-19
|Submitted IND to FDA for phase II study in adults hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia
|Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., of San Diego
|Ongentys (opicapone)
|Oral, selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor
|Parkinson’s disease
|FDA approved as add-on treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients experiencing “off” episodes
|Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|PN-1007
|Mimics natural HNK-1 carbohydrate epitope found on myelin of peripheral nerves and binds to circulating disease-causing antibodies
|Anti-MAG neuropathy
|Regulatory authorities in France, the Netherlands and the U.K. approved CTA for a phase I/IIa study
|Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|GV-971
|Oral mixture of acidic linear oligosaccharides derived from marine brown algae
|Alzheimer’s disease
|FDA cleared IND for a phase III study
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Mobocertinib (TAK-788)
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting EGFR and HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for use in patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy
