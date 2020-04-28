Regulatory actions for April 28, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, of Philadelphia
|ADP-A2M4
|SPEAR T cells targeting MAGE-A4
|Soft tissue sarcomas
|EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products adopted a positive opinion for orphan designation
|Bioeclipse Therapeutics Inc., of Mountain View, Calif.
|CRX-100
|Immunotherapy
|Therapy-refractory solid tumors
|FDA cleared IND for a phase I study expected to start in 2020
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|mRNA vaccine candidate
|COVID-19
|Submitted IND to FDA to evaluate vaccine in phase II and late-stage studies if supported by safety data from phase I study led by NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; phase II study expected to begin in second quarter of 2020
|Moleculin Biotech Inc., of Houston
|Annamycin
|Next-generation anthracycline
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Authorized by Polish Department of Registration of Medicinal Products to accelerate phase I dose-escalation portion of trial
|Pharmamar SA, of Madrid, Spain
|Aplidin (plitidepsin)
|Compound extracted from ascidian Aplidium albicans
|COVID-19
|Started trial authorized by Spanish Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency
|Retrotope Inc., of Los Altos, Calif.
|RT-001
|Chemically stabilized fatty acid
|Progressive supranuclear palsy
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase II/III trial
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
|Tumor-agnostic treatment targeting NTRK
|Extracranial solid tumors
|Approved by Health Canada for use in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease, including brain metastases, that have a NTRK gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation, and with no satisfactory treatment options
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Menquadfi
|Meningococcal (groups A, C, Y, W) conjugate vaccine
|Prevention of invasive meningococcal disease
|FDA approved BLA for use in persons 2 and older
|Shionogi & Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Cefiderocol
|Antibiotic
|Infections due to aerobic gram-negative bacteria
|European Commission granted approval for use in adults with limited treatment options
|Zambon SpA, of Milan, Italy
|Liposomal cyclosporine A for inhalation
|Calcineurin inhibitor
|Bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome
|FDA granted fast track designation
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.