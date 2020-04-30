In the clinic for April 30, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AG-270
|MAT2A inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung and pancreatic cancers
|Enrollment slowed due to COVID-19; go/no-go decision still expected no later than 2022
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AG-636
|DHODH inhibitor
|Lymphoma
|As a result of limited enrollment, Agios will stop in-house development of AG-636 and evaluate partnering options
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Tibsovo (ivosidenib)
|Isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 inhibitor
|Myelodysplastic syndrome
|Enrollment completion now expected in 2021 vs. previous guidance of end of 2020, due to COVID-19-related delays
|Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson, and Yuhan Corp., of Seoul, Korea
|YH-25448
|Irreversible EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|EGFR-positive advanced non-small-cell lung cancer
|Recruitment in phase I/II trial temporarily on hold due to COVID-19
|Morphosys AG, of Martinsried, Germany
|MOR-202
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD38
|Anti-PLA2R+ membranous nephropathy
|Recruitment paused in phase I/II study due to COVID-19
|Silence Therapeutics plc, of London
|SLN-124
|RNAi therapeutic
|Beta-thalassemia or myelodysplastic syndromes
|Study stopped prior to first administered dose due to COVID-19
|Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Henderson, Nev.
|Rolontis (eflapegrastim)
|G-CSF analogue
|Neutropenia
|Dosed first patient in trial testing administration on same day as chemotherapy; study will evaluate duration of severe neutropenia when given at 3 different time points on same day following standard chemo in patients with early stage breast cancer
|Phase II
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Mitapivat
|PKR activator
|Sickle cell disease
|Enrollment paused due to COVID-19
|Bellus Health Inc., of Laval, Quebec
|BLU-5397
|P2X3 receptor antagonist
|Unexplained or refractory chronic cough
|Terminated due to impact of COVID-19 on trial activities
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3454738
|CD200R monoclonal antibody agonist
|Chronic spontaneous urticaria
|Enrollment on hold due to COVID-19
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|GS-9131
|Phosphonamidite prodrug of ribose-modified phosphonate nucleotide analogue GS-9148
|HIV-1
|Study terminated after it did not meet targeted antiviral response
|Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark
|LEO-138559
|Antibody targeting IL-22
|Atopic dermatitis
|Trial in healthy subjects put on hold due to COVID-19
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Remestemcel-L
|Allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy
|COVID-19
|Started enrolling in phase II/III placebo-controlled study to measure whether remestemcel-L provides survival benefit in moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Canakinumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-1beta
|Early stage non-small-cell lung cancer
|Recruitment temporarily paused due to COVID-19 in study testing canakinumab or Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) as monotherapy or combination therapy in neoadjuvant treatment
|Palatin Technologies Inc., of Cranbury, N.J.
|PL-9643
|Synthetic peptide
|Dry eye disease
|Enrollment of additional cohorts delayed due to COVID-19; anticipates restarting enrollment in June 2020, and data readout remains on track for fourth quarter of 2020
|Palatin Technologies Inc., of Cranbury, N.J.
|PL-8177
|Selective MC1r agonist peptide
|Ulcerative colitis
|Delay of 2 quarters due to COVID-19; study now targeted to start in first half of 2021, with data readout in first half of 2022
|Vertex Inc., of Boston
|VX-814
|Small molecule that corrects misfolding of AAT
|Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
|Temporarily paused screening and enrollment due to COVID-19
|Phase III
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Mitapivat
|PKR activator
|PK deficiency
|Top-line data from Activate pivotal trial in patients who do not regularly receive transfusions expected between end of 2020 and mid-2021 vs. previous guidance of end of 2020; potential delay due to anticipated challenges with trial site access after last patient has completed study; enrollment complete at 80 patients
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Mitapivat
|PKR activator
|PK deficiency
|Top-line data from Activate-T study in patients who regularly receive transfusions expected between end of 2020 and mid-2021 vs. previous guidance of end of 2020; potential delay due to anticipated challenges with trial site access after last patient has completed study; enrollment complete at 27 patients
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Tibsovo (ivosidenib)
|Isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Enrollment in Agile study now expected to complete in 2021 vs. previous guidance of end of 2020 due to COVID-19; study testing Tibsovo plus azacitidine in front-line disease
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Tibsovo (ivosidenib)
|Isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 inhibitor
|Cholangiocarcinoma
|Expects delays in collecting data from trial sites in ClariDHy study; sBLA expected between end of 2020 and mid-2021 vs. previous guidance of end of 2020
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Vorasidenib
|Oral inhibitor of IDH1 and IDH2
|Low-grade glioma
|Enrollment in Indigo study slowed due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3009104 (baricitinib)
|JAK1/2 inhibitor
|Active JIA-associated uveitis or chronic anterior antinuclear antibody-positive uveitis
|Enrollment on hold due to COVID-19
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|GSK-3196165 (otilimab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting GM-CSF
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|Study testing drug vs. placebo and sarilumab in patients with moderately to severely active disease who have inadequate response to disease-modifying therapy and/or JAK inhibitors temporarily suspended recruitment due to COVID-19
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|GSK-3196165 (otilimab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting GM-CSF
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|Study testing drug vs. placebo and tofacitinib in patients with moderately to severely active disease who have inadequate response to methotrexate temporarily suspended recruitment due to COVID-19
|Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin
|Defibrotide
|Anti-clotting drug
|Hepatic veno-occlusive disease post-hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
|Enrolling in study in high-risk or very high-risk patients is being discontinued; enrollment stopped early based on recommendation of independent data monitoring committee that study was highly unlikely to reach statistical significance for primary endpoint of VOD-free survival at day 30 post-HSCT in final analysis
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Brolucizumab
|VEGF inhibitor
|Diabetic macular edema
|Recruitment in study in Chinese patients with visual impairment due to DME temporarily paused due to safety measure
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Brolucizumab
|VEGF inhibitor
|Neovascular age-related macular degeneration
|Recruitment in study vs. aflibercept in Chinese patients temporarily paused due to safety measure
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Secukinumab
|Antibody targeting IL-17A
|Plaque psoriasis and coexisting nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
|Study suspended due to COVID-19
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Secukinumab
|Antibody targeting IL-17A
|Hidradenitis suppurativa
|Suspended due to COVID-19
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Crizanlizumab
|P-selectin-targeting monoclonal antibody
|Sickle cell disease
|Recruitment temporarily paused due to COVID-19 in trial enrolling adolescent and adult patients
|Sanofi Pasteur, a unit of Sanofi SA, of Paris
|VRVg-2
|Purified vero rabies vaccine
|Rabies
|Suspended due to COVID-19
|Soligenix Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|SGX-301
|Synthetic hypericin
|Early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
|Continued treatment twice weekly for 12 weeks increased positive response rate to 40% (p<0.0001 vs. placebo and p<0.0001 vs. 6-weeks treatment) in open-label treatment cycle (referred to as cycle 2) of pivotal Flash study
|Urogen Pharma Ltd., of Princeton, N.J.
|Jelmyto (UGN-101; mitomycin)
|Chemotherapy pus sterile hydrogel
|Low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer
|Results from Olympus trial published in The Lancet Oncology show 59% of patients treated with Jelmyto achieved complete response; durability at 12 months was estimated to be 84% by Kaplan-Meier analysis
|Phase IV
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Abemaciclib
|CKD4/6 inhibitor
|HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer
|Enrolling in study testing combination with fulvestrant vs. chemotherapy on hold due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-2963016
|Insulin glargine biosimilar
|Type 2 diabetes
|Study in India suspended due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3009104 (baricitinib)
|JAK1/2 inhibitor
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|Enrollment on hold in Ra-Branch study due to COVID-19
|Mallinckrodt plc, of Staines-upon-Thames, U.K.
|Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection)
|Adrenocorticotrophic hormone ligand
|Severe keratitis
|Study testing impact on everyday life of patients temporarily suspended due to COVID-19
