Regulatory actions for May 4, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alume Biosciences Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|ALM-488
|Peptide-dye conjugate targeting nerves
|Head and neck surgery
|FDA issued a study-may-proceed letter for the phase I/II study of up to 36 patients to determine the safety and pharmacokinetics of the drug; study expected to start in the second quarter of 2020
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|HQP-1351
|BCR-ABL inhibitor
|Chronic myeloid leukemia
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Aspargo Laboratories Inc., of Englewood Cliffs, N.J.
|Sildenafil oral spray
|Phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor
|Erectile dysfunction
|During a pre-IND meeting, the FDA was supportive of a single-dose bioequivalent study comparing the drug to Viagra (sildenafil, Pfizer Inc.) with approval through the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway; plans to file the IND in the third quarter of 2020
|Combioxin SA, of Geneva
|CAL-02
|Liposomes that bind bacterial virulence effectors
|COVID-19 at high risk of secondary bacterial infections
|FDA reviewed the pre-IND
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19
|Submitted a request to the FDA to grant compassionate use for patients not eligible for 2 ongoing studies
|Freeline Therapeutics Ltd., of London
|FLT-190
|Liver-directed adeno-associated viral gene therapy expressing alpha-galactosidase A
|Fabry disease
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Genetx Biotherapeutics LLC, of Sarasota, Fla., and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato, Calif.
|GTX-102
|Antisense oligonucleotide targeting UBE3A-AS
|Angelman syndrome
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|Eysuvis (loteprednol etabonate)
|Corticosteroid
|Dry eye disease
|Resubmitted NDA to FDA; company believes the application will be considered a class 2 resubmission
|Kempharm Inc., of Celebration, Fla.
|KP-415
|Serdexmethylphenidate, a prodrug of d-methylphenidate
|Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
|FDA accepted the NDA; PDUFA date in March 2021
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|Ganaxolone
|Positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors
|Status epilepticus
|Based on feedback from an end-of-phase-II meeting with the FDA, company has designed a 125-patient phase III study with co-primary endpoints that focus on status cessation within 30-minutes and suppression of status for at least 24 hours; study scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2020 and generate data in the first half of 2022
|Stallergenes Greer plc, of London
|STAGR-320
|Sublingual house dust mite immunotherapy
|HDM-induced allergic rhinitis
|Submitted MAA via a European decentralized procedure
|Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Buffalo Grove, Ill.
|Fensolvi (leuprolide acetate)
|Gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor agonist
|Central precocious puberty
|FDA approved the NDA
