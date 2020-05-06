Regulatory actions for May 6, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|AB Science SA, of Paris
|Masitinib
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Moderate and severe COVID-19
|Gained authorization from French Medicine Agency, ANSM, and started 200-patient study testing drug in combination with isoquercetin
|Antabio SAS, of Labege, France
|MEM-ANT-3310
|Meropenem plus broad-spectrum serine beta-lactamase inhibitor ANT-3310
|Complicated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia and complicated intra-abdominal infections
|FDA granted qualified infectious disease product designation for the 4 indications
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Farxiga (dapagliflozin)
|Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor
|Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with and without type 2 diabetes
|FDA approved the expanded indication
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Lisocabtagene maraleucel
|CAR T targeting CD19
|Relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after at least 2 prior therapies
|FDA extended the PDUFA date to Nov. 16, 2020, after company submitted an additional data package that was deemed a major amendment
|Cabaletta Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|DSG3-CAART
|Targets B cells that express pathogenic anti-DSG3 autoantibodies
|Mucosal pemphigus vulgaris
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Immunicum AB, of Stockholm
|Ilixadencel
|Activated allogeneic dendritic cells from donors
|Metastatic renal cell carcinoma
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation
|Interna Technologies BV, of Utrecht, The Netherlands
|INT-1B3
|miR-193a-3p mimic
|Advanced solid tumors
|Received regulatory approvals in the Netherlands and Belgium for an 80-patient phase I study
|Kiadis Pharma NV, of Amsterdam
|K-NK002
|Natural killer cell therapy
|Blood cancer patients undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant
|FDA approved start of the NK-REALM phase II study
|Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|LAU-7b
|Oral formulation of synthetic retinoid fenretinide
|COVID-19
|Health Canada approved start of the 200-patient, phase II Resolution study in hospitalized subjects with COVID-19
|Medivir AB, of Stockholm
|MIV-818
|Nucleotide DNA polymerase inhibitor
|Hepatocellular carcinoma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Pulmotect Inc., of Houston
|PUL-042
|Combination of 2 Toll-like receptor agonists
|COVID-19 prevention and treatment
|FDA approved the start of 2 phase II studies
|Zia Lab Ltd., of Shanghai
|Nuzyra (omadacycline)
|Novel tetracycline
|Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections
|China’s National Medical Products Administration granted priority review for the NDA
|
