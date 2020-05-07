Regulatory actions for May 7, 2020

|Company
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|HQP-1351
|BCR-ABL inhibitor
|Chronic myeloid leukemia
|FDA granted fast track designation for use in patients with certain genetic mutations who have failed to respond to treatments with existing tyrosine kinase inhibitors
|Bexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Covington, Ky.
|BXQ-350
|Composed of lysosomal activator protein Saposin C and phosphatidylserine
|Malignant glioma
|FDA granted orphan designation, including for use in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma
|Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Beijing and Shanghai
|Nerlynx (neratinib)
|Kinase inhibitor binding to HER2, HER4 and EGFR
|Breast cancer
|China’s NMPA granted marketing approval for use in adults with early stage HER2-positive disease following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201)
|HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate
|Metastatic gastric cancer
|Submitted supplemental NDA to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare seeking approval for treatment of patients with HER2-positive disease
|Evelo Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|EDP-1815
|Anti-inflammatory agent
|Hospitalized COVID-19 patients
|Submitted IND to the FDA for a study of 60 patients; primary endpoint is reduced requirements for oxygen therapy; secondary endpoints include symptom duration, progression along the WHO scale of disease severity and mortality; data expected in second half of 2020
|Genelux Corp., of San Diego
|Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec)
|Oncolytic virus
|Ovarian cancer
|Type C meeting with FDA provided guidance for phase III registrational trial in patients with platinum-refractory/resistant disease; company plans to meet with FDA after lock of phase II Viro-15 study in the fourth quarter of 2020, with plans to start phase III in 2021
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Remdesivir
|Nucleotide analogue
|COVID-19
|Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted regulatory approval of drug, branded Veklury, under exceptional approval pathway
|Immunicum AB, of Stockholm
|Ilixadencel
|Cell-based, off-the-shelf immune primer
|Renal cell carcinoma
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation
|Nanobiotix SA, of Paris
|NBTXR-3
|Designed to destroy tumors when activated by radiotherapy
|Pancreatic cancer
|FDA deems phase I trial safe to proceed
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Tabrecta (capmatinib, INC-280)
|Oral MET inhibitor
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|Approved by FDA for use in patients whose tumors have a mutation that leads to MET exon 14 skipping as detected by an FDA-approved test; approval granted under accelerated pathway based on overall response rate and duration of response
|Sapience Therapeutics Inc., of Harrison, N.Y.
|ST-101
|Peptide therapy
|Solid tumors
|U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency accepted the CTA for phase I/II study in adults with unresectable and metastatic disease who are not eligible for other therapies or have progressed on prior therapies
|Twi Biotechnology Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan
|AC-1101
|Topical JAK inhibitor
|Vitiligo
|Received CTA approval from Health Canada for a phase I trial in healthy volunteers
