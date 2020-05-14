In the clinic for May 14, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Exact Sciences Corp., of Madison, Wis.
|Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score test
|Genomic-based diagnostic test
|Predicts chemotherapy benefit for precise treatment guidance in breast cancer
|Reported results from a prospective clinical survey; conducted in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, the analysis included patients treated before and after the June 2018 publication of the TAILORx study; the findings revealed a 36% net decrease in chemotherapy recommendations among patients with node-negative disease and a 46% decrease in those with node-positive disease; the decrease in chemotherapy recommendations in node-negative disease was greater following the publication of TAILORx results and went from 28% to 36%
|Icad Inc., of Nashua, N.H.
|Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) system
|Provides intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) via a miniaturized X-ray source
|Treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)
|Reported results from trial in 30 patients with recurrent GBM who were treated between August 2016 and June 2019; all patients underwent maximal safe resection; 15 patients were treated with IORT without adjunctive chemotherapy, while the other 15 were treated with external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) and temozolomide; as of December 2019, median overall survival (OS) was 27 months in the IORT group vs. 21 months in the EBRT group; the local progression free survival range for the IORT group was between 3.5 to 39 months vs. 2 to 10 months in the EBRT group; as of December 2019, 8 patients from the IORT group were still alive, whereas none of the patients in the EBRT group survived; Kaplan-Meier OS curves in patients with post-operative contrast-enhancing volume of ≤ 2.5cm3 showed more favorable outcomes for patients in the IORT group (p < 0.05)
|Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel
|Plx cells
|Allogeneic mesenchymal-like cells
|Treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19
|Reported 28-day follow up data from 8 COVID-19 infected patients treated with Plx cells; the survival rate was 87.5%; 75% were off any mechanical ventilation; 62.5% were discharged alive from the hospital vs. 3.3% (38 out of 1,151 patients) in data published in the NY area during March-April 2020 for patients requiring mechanical ventilation and discharged alive
|Tiziana Life Sciences plc, of London
|Stemprinter
|Multigene prognostic assay; based on the detection of 20 cancer stem cell markers
|For the prediction of disease recurrence in breast cancer patients
|Study demonstrated greater refinement and superiority of Stemprinter in delivering prognostic information as part of the therapeutic decision-making process in ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients; the validation study assessed the prognostic value of Stemprinter in a cohort of more than 800 luminal ER+/HER2- postmenopausal breast cancer patients from the international TransATAC study; showed that Stemprinter is superior to Oncotype Dx in the prediction of 10-year recurrence risk in all patients, as well as in N0 and N1-3 patients
Notes
