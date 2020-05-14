In the clinic for May 14, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Exact Sciences Corp., of Madison, Wis. Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score test Genomic-based diagnostic test Predicts chemotherapy benefit for precise treatment guidance in breast cancer Reported results from a prospective clinical survey; conducted in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, the analysis included patients treated before and after the June 2018 publication of the TAILORx study; the findings revealed a 36% net decrease in chemotherapy recommendations among patients with node-negative disease and a 46% decrease in those with node-positive disease; the decrease in chemotherapy recommendations in node-negative disease was greater following the publication of TAILORx results and went from 28% to 36%

Icad Inc., of Nashua, N.H. Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) system Provides intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) via a miniaturized X-ray source Treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Reported results from trial in 30 patients with recurrent GBM who were treated between August 2016 and June 2019; all patients underwent maximal safe resection; 15 patients were treated with IORT without adjunctive chemotherapy, while the other 15 were treated with external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) and temozolomide; as of December 2019, median overall survival (OS) was 27 months in the IORT group vs. 21 months in the EBRT group; the local progression free survival range for the IORT group was between 3.5 to 39 months vs. 2 to 10 months in the EBRT group; as of December 2019, 8 patients from the IORT group were still alive, whereas none of the patients in the EBRT group survived; Kaplan-Meier OS curves in patients with post-operative contrast-enhancing volume of ≤ 2.5cm3 showed more favorable outcomes for patients in the IORT group (p < 0.05)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel Plx cells Allogeneic mesenchymal-like cells Treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 Reported 28-day follow up data from 8 COVID-19 infected patients treated with Plx cells; the survival rate was 87.5%; 75% were off any mechanical ventilation; 62.5% were discharged alive from the hospital vs. 3.3% (38 out of 1,151 patients) in data published in the NY area during March-April 2020 for patients requiring mechanical ventilation and discharged alive

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, of London Stemprinter Multigene prognostic assay; based on the detection of 20 cancer stem cell markers For the prediction of disease recurrence in breast cancer patients Study demonstrated greater refinement and superiority of Stemprinter in delivering prognostic information as part of the therapeutic decision-making process in ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients; the validation study assessed the prognostic value of Stemprinter in a cohort of more than 800 luminal ER+/HER2- postmenopausal breast cancer patients from the international TransATAC study; showed that Stemprinter is superior to Oncotype Dx in the prediction of 10-year recurrence risk in all patients, as well as in N0 and N1-3 patients