Regulatory actions for May 18, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., of San Diego
|Zimhi (naloxone HCI)
|Opioid receptor antagonist
|Opioid overdose
|NDA resubmitted to FDA following CRL
|Akebia Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Riona (ferric citrate)
|Iron-based phosphate binder
|Iron deficiency anemia
|Collaboration partner Japan Tobacco Inc. filed sNDA with PMDA to add indication in Japan
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki)
|ERBB2 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor; topoisomerase I inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to treat metastatic disease in people whose tumors have HER2 mutation and disease progressed on or after platinum-based therapy
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate)
|Beta 2 adrenoceptor agonist; muscarinic receptor antagonist
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|China NMPA approved as maintenance treatment, including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema
|Biosig Technologies Inc., of Westport, Conn.
|Merimepodib
|Inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND application from subsidiary Viralclear Pharmaceuticals Inc. for phase II study in adults hospitalized with infection who require supplemental oxygen or are on non-invasive ventilation or high flow oxygen devices
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor; CTLA4 inhibitor
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA approved combination as first-line treatment of adults whose tumors express PD-L1 (≥1%) with no EGFR or ALK genomic aberrations
|Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|CAR-CLD18 T-cell therapy
|Claudin 18 modulator
|Advanced gastric or pancreatic cancer
|FDA cleared IND for open-label phase Ib trial expected to begin in third quarter of 2020
|Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., of Gainesville, Fla.
|Trappsol Cyclo
|Cholesterol binding agent
|Niemann-Pick disease type C1
|EMA provided final advice letter with positive feedback on proposed pivotal trial, including feedback from Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products that proposed development plan is sufficient to demonstrate benefit
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Company plans to submit protocol to FDA for factorial design trial to compare effectiveness of leronlimab vs. and in combination with remdesivir (Veklury, Gilead Sciences Inc.)
|Genentech Inc., of South San Francisco, a member of the Roche Group
|Tecentriq (atezolizumab)
|PD-L1 inhibitor
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|Approved by FDA for use in treating adults whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression, as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations
|Lidds AB, of Uppsala, Sweden
|
Liproca Depot
|Androgen receptor antagonist
|Prostate cancer
|Swedish MPA provided positive response on proposed design of phase III study in individuals with localized disease, within intermediate risk group; primary endpoint is time to disease progression, prompting radical treatment, over 24 months for study drug vs. active surveillance
|Nantkwest Inc., of El Segundo, Calif.
|BM-Allo.MSC
|Allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy
|COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome
|FDA cleared IND application for phase Ib study of therapy vs. current supportive care in individuals with severe disease who require ventilator support
|Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc., of New York
|Galinpepimut-S
|Wilms tumor protein modulator
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Independent data monitoring committee formed to monitor pivotal phase III Regal trial
|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Austedo (deutetrabenazine)
|Synaptic vesicular amine transporter inhibitor
|Huntington's chorea; tardive dyskinesia
|China NMPA approved drug following priority review
|Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|PH-94B
|CNS neuroactive nasal spray
|COVID-19-related anxiety
|Protocol submitted to FDA through Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program for phase IIa study
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.