Regulatory actions for May 20, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. and Foundation Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Lynparza (olaparib)
|PARP inhibitor
Homologous recombination repair gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
|FDA approved the expanded indication for the drug and the Foundationone companion diagnostic
|Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|AT-527
|Nucleotide prodrug
|Hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase II study
|Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Zokinvy (lonafarnib)
|Farnesyltransferase inhibitor
|Progeria and progeroid laminopathies
|FDA accepted the NDA and granted a priority review; PDUFA action date is Nov. 20, 2020; agency doesn't plan to hold an advisory committee meeting
|Evoke Pharma Inc., of Solana Beach, Calif.
|Gimoti
|Nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, which inhibits dopamine D2 and serotonin 5-HT3 receptors
|Diabetic gastroparesis
|FDA conditionally accepted the proprietary brand name
|Fate Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|FT-538
|CRISPR-edited, iPSC-derived natural killer cell immunotherapy
|Acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study testing FT-538 as a monotherapy for AML and in combination with daratumumab for MM
|Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del., and Morphosys AG, of Martinsried, Germany
|Tafasitamab
|Anti-CD19 antibody
|Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|EMA validated the MAA seeking approval for use in combination with lenalidomide, followed by tafasitamab monotherapy, for treating adults, including those whose DLBCL arises from low-grade lymphoma, who are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplantation
|Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Xpovio (selinexor)
|Oral selective inhibitor of nuclear transport
|Multiple myeloma
|Submitted a supplemental NDA to FDA seeking approval in patients with previously treated disease
|Octapharma USA Inc., of Paramus, N.J.
|Octagam 10%
|Intravenous human immune globulin
|COVID-19 with severe disease progression
|FDA approved the IND for a phase III study
Notes
