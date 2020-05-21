Regulatory actions for May 21, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Akari Therapeutics plc, of New York
|Nomacopan
|C5 complement inhibitor
|Bullous pemphigoid
|EMA issued a positive opinion on application for orphan status
|Alethia Biotherapeutics Inc., of Montreal
|AB-16B5
|Inhibitor of epithelial to mesenchymal transition
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase II study testing combination with docetaxel in previously treated patients who have experienced disease progression following treatment with a platinum-containing doublet treatment and an anti-PD1 or PD-L1 immune checkpoint antibody
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp., of New York
|ANAVEX 3-71
|Small molecule targeting sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors
|Neurodegenerative diseases, initially frontotemporal dementia
|Australia’s Human Research Ethics Committee cleared start of first-in-human study; phase I trial will enroll at least 36 healthy male and female subjects
|Appili Therapeutics Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia
|Favipiravir
|Broad-spectrum antiviral
|COVID-19
|Health Canada cleared phase II study testing drug from Fujifilm Toyama Chemical as preventive measure against COVID-19 outbreaks; recruitment expected to begin imminently
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Fibrogen Inc., of San Francisco
|Roxadustat
|Inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl¬ hydroxylase
|Anemia in chronic kidney disease
|Marketing authorization application accepted by EMA for regulatory review
|Calcimedica Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Auxora (CM-4620-IE)
|Selective small-molecule CRAC channel inhibitor
|COVID-19 pneumonia
|Received guidance from FDA recommending transition from current randomized open-label study to a blinded placebo-controlled trial as soon as possible; FDA provided that recommendation following submission of recent interim analysis
|Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, of Boston, a unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA
|Ferriprox (deferiprone)
|Iron chelator
|Transfusional iron overload due to thalassemia syndromes
|Approved by FDA as twice-a-day tablets for use when current chelation therapy is inadequate
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, and Genexine Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|TJ-107/Hyleukin-7 (efineptakin alfa)
|Long-acting recombinant human interleukin-7
|Glioblastoma multiforme
|China’s NMPA cleared initiation of phase II trial in lymphopenic patients with newly diagnosed disease
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBGM-01
|AAV-delivery gene therapy
|GM1 gangliosidosis
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.