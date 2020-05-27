Regulatory actions for May 27, 2020

|Company
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (repurposed ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|IND application submitted to FDA for phase IIb/III study
|Amivas (USA) LLC, of Frederick, Md.
|Intravenous artesunate
|Artemisinin derivative
|Severe malaria
|Approved by FDA for use in adult and pediatric patients
|Anivive Lifesciences Inc., of Long Beach, Calif.
|GC-376
|Protease inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Pre-IND request filed with FDA for human trial with repurposed veterinary drug
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Vesicare LS (solifenacin)
|Muscarinic M3 receptor antagonist
|Neurogenic detrusor overactivity
|FDA approved oral suspension formulation to treat form of bladder dysfunction related to neurological impairment in children 2 and older
|Azitra Inc., of Branford, Conn.
|ATR-12
|Strain of Staphylococcus epidermidis engineered to express therapeutic levels of LEKTI protein
|Netherton syndrome
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Beyond Air Inc., of Garden City, N.Y.
|Lungfit
|Inhaled nitric oxide
|COVID-19
|Health Canada approved use for a study in hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|PD-1-targeting antibody plus CTLA4-targeting antibody
|Metastatic or recurrent non-small-cell lung cancer
|Approved by FDA for use in combination with 2 cycles of platinum-doublet chemotherapy for first-line treatment of adults whose disease has no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations; therapy is approved for patients with squamous or nonsquamous disease and regardless of PD-L1 expression; application reviewed under FDA’s real-time oncology review pilot program
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Zeposia (ozanimod)
|S1P receptor modulator
|Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis
|Approved by European Commission for use in adults with active disease as defined as clinical or imaging features
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|TSC
|Trans sodium crocetinate
|COVID-19
|Received accelerated response from FDA regarding pre-IND meeting request seeking guidance for proposed development of TSC in patients displaying severe respiratory symptoms and low oxygen levels; FDA recommended study employ a double-blinded, controlled, randomized design to address wide variability in standard of care and also recommended incorporating, where available, the drug remdesivir, which has been newly approved for emergency use; FDA agreed with the safety and oxygenation marker endpoints proposed by the company for early trials and suggested a range of potential functional outcomes which might be used as primary endpoints in possible later-stage trials supporting approval
|Fresenius Kabi AG, of Bad Homburg, Germany
|MSB-11455
|Pegfilgrastim biosimilar to Neulasta
|Neutropenia
|FDA accepted the BLA for review
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Nucala (mepolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-5
|Hypereosinophilic syndrome
|FDA granted priority review for the application seeking approval
|Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif.
|Nogapendekin alfa inbakicept
|IL-15 drug
|COVID-19
|FDA authorized use of drug to treat patients prior to onset of severe disease
|Intelgenx Corp., of Saint Laurent, Quebec
|Rizaport Versafilm
|Oral thin-film formulation of 5-HT1 receptor agonist
|Acute migraine
|FDA granted request for type A meeting to obtain clarification on resubmitted NDA; application received complete response letter March 27, 2020; type A meeting set for June 10, 2020
|Microbion Corp., of Bozeman, Mont.
|Pravibismane
|Inhaled delivery of BisEDT antimicrobial suspension
|Pulmonary infections in cystic fibrosis
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Protara Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Intravenous choline chloride
|Phospholipid substrate replacement therapy
|Intestinal failure-associated liver disease
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Radius Health Inc., of Waltham, Mass., and Teijin Pharma Ltd., of Tokyo
|Abaloparatide-SC
|Parathyroid hormone receptor 1 agonist
|Osteoporosis
|NDA filed in Japan to treat men and women at high risk of fractures
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Dupixent (dupilumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-4 and IL-13
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|FDA approved use in children, ages 6 to 11, whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not available
|Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|Thymosin beta 4
|Promotes corneal would healing and modulates inflammatory mediator
|Tissue protection and repair
|Posted information on its website that FDA reclassified thymosin beta 4 from a drug to a biologic
|Relmada Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|REL-1017 (dextromethadone)
|Non-competitive N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist
|Major depressive disorder
|Completed end-of-phase II meeting with FDA on development program for use as adjunctive treatment; company can proceed into phase III, which will consist of 2 studies set to start in the fourth quarter of 2020
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|STI-6129
|CD38-targeting antibody-drug conjugate
|Advanced relapsed and/or refractory systemic amyloid light chain amyloidosis
|FDA cleared IND for a phase I study
