Regulatory actions for June 1, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Oriahnn (elagolix, estradiol and norethindrone; elagolix)
|Hormones
|Heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women
|FDA approved the drug
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Rinvoq (upadacitinib)
|Selective and reversible JAK inhibitor
|Active psoriatic arthritis
|Submitted applications to FDA and EMA for use in treating adults
|Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|T-COVID
|Replication-deficient adenovirus 5
|Early COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a 100-patient phase I/II study with a primary efficacy endpoint of patients with clinical worsening, defined as a 4% decrease in pulse oxygen saturation, or need for hospitalization; study scheduled to start in June with data in the fourth quarter of 2020
|ANI Pharmaceuticals, of Baudette, Minn.
|Cortrophin Gel
|Repository corticotropin
|Undisclosed
|Company forgoing a request for a type A meeting with the FDA and plans to address items identified in the refuse to file letter in a resubmission of its supplementary NDA
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lynparza (olaparib)
|PARP inhibitor
|Metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas with BRCA1/2 germline mutations
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on use of the drug in patients who have not progressed after at least 16 weeks of a first-line platinum-based treatment
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K
|Brilinta (ticagrelor)
|P2Y12 receptor antagonist
|Coronary artery disease
|FDA approved the drug to reduce the risk of a first heart attack or stroke in high-risk patients
|Aveo Oncology Inc., of Boston
|Tivozanib
|Next-generation VEGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma
|FDA accepted for filing the NDA, assigning a PDUFA date of March 31, 2021; agency also indicated it does not plan to convene Oncology Drug Advisory Committee to discuss the application
|Compugen Ltd., of Holon, Israel
|COM-701
|Anti-PVRIG antibody
|Advanced solid tumors
|FDA cleared the IND for a study testing COM-701 plus Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) and BMS-986207; study scheduled to start in the second half of 2020
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO 140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|HIV indication
|Filed BLA with the FDA; requested a priority review
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Cyramza (ramucirumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting VEGF receptor
|First-line metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA approved the drug in combination with Tarceva (erlotinib)
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Taltz (ixekizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-17A
|Active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis
|FDA approved the supplemental BLA
|Genentech Inc., a unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Tecentriq (atezolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1
|Unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma
|FDA approved the drug in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab)
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of London
|Surufatinib
|Angio-immuno kinase inhibitor
|Advanced neuroendocrine tumors
|FDA agreed that completed studies can form the basis to support an NDA submission; plans to start a rolling submission in late 2020
|Longeveron LLC, of Miami
|Mesenchymal stem cells
|Stem cells from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors
|Aging frailty
|Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency approved the clinical trial notification for a phase II study
|Mundipharma International Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., and Janssen-Cilag International NV, a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Invokana (canagliflozin)
|Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor
|Diabetic kidney disease
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the expanded indication
|Myovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland
|Relugolix/estradiol/norethindrone
|Gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist and hormones
|Heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids
|Submitted an NDA to the FDA
|Myr Pharmaceuticals GmbH, of Bad Homburg, Germany
|Hepcludex (bulevirtide)
|Entry inhibitor
|Chronic hepatitis delta virus infection
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of a conditional marketing authorization
|Opko Health Inc., of Miami
|Rayaldee (calcifediol)
|Prohormone of calcitriol
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|FDA authorized the phase II study
|Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., of Shanghai, and Accord Healthcare Ltd., of Durham, N.C.
|HLX-02
|Biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab)
|HER2-positive early breast cancer, HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and previously untreated HER2-positive metastatic adenocarcinoma of the stomach or gastroesophageal junction
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the biosimilar
|Shionogi & Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Fetroja (cefiderocol)
|Cephalosporin antibiotic
|Hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible gram-negative pathogens
|FDA accepted supplemental NDA, granting priority review; PDUFA date of Sept. 27, 2020
|Vivet Therapeutics SAS, of Paris
|VTX-803
|Gene therapy
|Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 3
|Both FDA and European Commission granted orphan designation
Notes
