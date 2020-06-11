Regulatory actions for June 11, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Biophytis SA, of Paris
|Sarconeos (BIO-101)
|Proto-oncogene Mas agonist
|Acute respiratory failure associated with COVID-19
|Received approval from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to start the study
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy
|FDA approved the expanded indication
|CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston
|Berubicin
|Anthracycline that interferes with topoisomerase II
|Malignant gliomas
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|TSC (trans sodium crocetinate)
|Oxygenation-enhancing product
|COVID-19
|Submitted CTA to Romanian National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices for a phase Ia/Ib trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients displaying severe respiratory symptoms and low oxygen levels; assuming approval, 24-patient phase Ia portion set to start by end of second quarter of 2020
|Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Ocular Bandage Gel
|Modified form of natural polymer hyaluronic acid
|Wound repair post photorefractive keratectomy and for dry eye with punctate epitheliopathies
|Received feedback from FDA regarding requested packaging for eye drop; agency has provided path forward using the multi-dose preservative-free bottle, requesting some additional tests prior to fully approving bottle for use; tests expected to be completed in second half of 2020
|Genequantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|GQ-1001
|Site-specific antibody-drug conjugate
|HER2-positive solid tumors
|Received U.S. IND approval
|Inmune Bio Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Inkmune
|Therapy designed to prime NK cells
|High-risk myelodysplastic syndrome
|U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency cleared start of phase I trial; study expected to begin in second half of 2020
|Intelgenx Corp., of Saint Laurent, Quebec
|Rizaport Versafilm
|Rizatriptan oral disintegrating film
|Acute migraine
|Obtained clarity from FDA during type A meeting to discuss March 27, 2020, complete response letter, regarding CMC information required for resubmission of NDA
|Lannett Co. Inc., of Philadelphia
|Insulin glargine biosimilar
|Long-acting insulin
|Diabetes
|FDA provided feedback during type II meeting; company plans 351(k) biosimilar application filed in 2022
|Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark
|Tralokinumab
|Fully human monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-13 cytokine
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|EMA validated marketing authorization application
|Mylan NV, of Hertfordshire, U.K.
|Semglee
|Long-acting insulin
|Diabetes
|Approved by FDA to improve glycemic control in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus and in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus; approved as BLA under section 351(a) of Public Health Service Act and can be a reference product for a proposed insulin glargine biosimilar or interchangeable biosimilar product
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Beovu (brolucizumab)
|Single-chain antibody fragment
|Wet age-related macular degeneration
|FDA approved label update to include additional safety information regarding retinal vasculitis and retinal vascular occlusion under “Warnings and Precautions”; update also specifies that those adverse reactions are part of a spectrum of intraocular inflammation rates from phase III Hawk and Harrier trials
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Nyvepria (pegfilgrastim-apgf)
|Biosimilar to G-CSF therapy Neulasta
|Febrile neutropenia
|Approved by FDA for use to decrease incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia; company expects drug to be available to patients later in 2020
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.