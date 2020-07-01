|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bavarian Nordic A/S, of Copenhagen, and Janssen Vaccines & Prevention BV, a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Mvabea (MVA-BN filo) and Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV)
|Modified vaccinia virus ankara- and adenovirus serotype 26-based vaccines
|Ebola virus infection prophylaxis
|European Commission granted marketing authorization for the 2-dose regimen
|Blueprint Medicines Corp., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Pralsetinib
|RET inhibitor
|Advanced or metastatic RET mutant medullary thyroid cancer and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancers
|Filed NDA with the FDA
|EMD Serono, a unit of Darmstadt, Germany-based Merck KGaA, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Bavencio (avelumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1
|Urothelial carcinoma
|FDA approved the supplemental BLA for use in treating locally advanced or metastatic disease that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy
|Golden Biotechnology Corp., of Taipei, Taiwan
|Hocena (antroquinonol)
|Isoprenyl transferase inhibitor
|Mild to moderate pneumonia in COVID-19 patients
|FDA approved the IND for a phase II study
|Isa Pharmaceuticals BV, Leiden, the Netherlands
|ISA-101b
|Immunotherapy targeting oncogenic E6 and E7 proteins of HPV16
|Human papillomavirus type 16-positive cervical cancer
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Medicinova Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|MN-166 (ibudilast)
|PDE4 and 10 inhibitor
|Prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with COVID-19
|FDA approved the IND for a phase II study with primary endpoints of the proportion of patients free of respiratory failure, change in clinical status measured by NIAID scale and plasma cytokine levels after 7 days of treatment
|Mezzion Pharma Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|Udenafil
|PDE5 inhibitor
|Single ventricle heart disease after a Fontan operation
|Submitted an NDA to the FDA with a request for a priority review
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Cysteine derivative with 2 thiol groups
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|Submitted IND to the FDA for an 800-patient phase III study scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2020
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., of Boston
|Setmelanotide
|Melanocortin-4 receptor agonist
|Pro-opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity
|Submitted MAA to the EMA; FDA grated granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Scpharmaceuticals Inc., of Burlington, Mass.
|Furoscix
|Furosemide solution formulated for use with a wearable subcutaneous injector
|Congestion in patients with heart failure
|Resubmitted the 505(b)(2) NDA to the FDA; addressed concerns raised in the June 2018 complete response letter
|Sun Biopharma Inc., of Minneapolis
|SBP-101
|Polyamine analogue
|First-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
|FDA granted fast track designation
|TC Biopharm Ltd., of Glasgow, U.K.
|Gamma-delta T
|Immunotherapy targeting SARS-CoV-2-infected cells
|COVID-19
|Submitted documents to U.K. regulators to start safety trials
|Obseva SA, of Geneva, and Hangzhou Yuyuan Bioscience Technology Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|Nolasiban
|Oxytocin receptor antagonist
|In vitro fertilization
|Submitted a pre-IND meeting request to the Center for Drug Evaluation at the Chinese National Medical Products Administration
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato, Calif
|Dojolvi (triheptanoin)
|Odd-carbon medium-chain triglyceride consisting of three 7-carbon fatty acids on a glycerol backbone
|Molecularly confirmed long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders
|FDA approved the marketing application
|Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Omburtamab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting B7-H3
|Central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma
|Started rolling submission of the BLA to the FDA
