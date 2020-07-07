Company Product Description Indication Status

Cerus Corp., of Concord, Calif. Intercept blood system for plasma Uses amotosalen and ultraviolet A illumination to irreversibly cross-link nucleic acids Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 to reduce the risk of transfusion transmitted infections Reported an in vitro study demonstrated that the Intercept blood system inactivates SARS-CoV-2 in plasma components intended for transfusion; inactivation was evaluated using both infection and molecular assays, as well as cell culture passaging experiments, allowing the confirmation of complete inactivation over time; investigators are currently conducting a subsequent study to assess the ability of the Intercept blood system to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in platelet components

Myriad Genetics Inc., of Salt Lake City Riskscore Test incorporates data from more than 80 single nucleotide polymorphisms combined with a family and personal history algorithm Breast cancer risk prediction Study published in JCO Precision Oncology described the polygenic risk score (PRS) component of Riskscore in over 150,000 women; showed that independent of other hereditary breast cancer gene mutations (e.g., BRCA1), PRS was highly associated with breast cancer risk with an odds ratio of 1.47 (95% confidence interval 1.45 to 1.49) per unit standard deviation in the PRS; this translated to women in the top PRS percentile having a three-fold higher risk of breast cancer than an average risk patient

Myriad Genetics Inc., of Salt Lake City Riskscore Test incorporates data from more than 80 single nucleotide polymorphisms combined with a family and personal history algorithm Breast cancer risk prediction Study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open demonstrated the ability of Myriad's polygenic risk score to improve breast cancer risk stratification in women diagnosed with pathogenic mutations in common breast cancer genes; the study evaluated over 150,000 patients and approximately 10,000 patients who were carriers of pathogenic mutations in the BRCA1, BRCA2, CHEK2, ATM and PALB2 genes who were tested at Myriad; patients with high penetrant genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, did not warrant changes in clinical management; however, breast cancer risks in patients with moderate penetrant genes such as CHEK2, ATM, and PALB2 could vary significantly, warranting different clinical management considerations; in one example, after incorporating the data from Myriad's Riskscore test, patient lifetime risks for breast cancer varied between 26% to 79% even though PALB2 mutation historically have been assessed to have an approximately 50% risk

Natera Inc., of San Carlos, Calif. Signatera Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) test Molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment in patients previously diagnosed with cancer Presented a sub-analysis of a real-world study using personalized MRD in 535 unique patients with stage I-IV CRC; the study found that ctDNA detection was significantly associated with stage of disease, demonstrating a detection rate of 100% in patients with active metastatic disease in a pre-surgical setting