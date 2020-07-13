|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Lumasiran
|RNAi therapeutic
|Primary hyperoxaluria type 1
|U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency granted a positive scientific opinion through EAMS (early access to medicines scheme), allowing eligible PH1 patients to gain access to drug prior to marketing authorization
|Clinigen Group plc, of Burton Upon Kent, U.K.
|Aldesleukin
|Non-glycosylated interleukin-2 product
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington
|Leronlimab
|CCR5 antagonist
|HIV
|Received a refuse to file letter from FDA regarding BLA seeking approval as combination therapy with HAART for highly treatment-experienced patients; company intends to request type A meeting with FDA to discuss request for additional information; FDA request does not require any additional clinical trials
|Enzychem Lifesciences Inc., of Englewood, N.J.
|EC-18
|CCL26 gene inhibitor; TLR modulator
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 pneumonia
|Filed IND with FDA for a phase II trial testing use as preventive therapeutic
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b1 and BNT-162b2
|mRNA-based vaccines
|COVID-19
|FDA granted fast track designation to both
|Protokinetix Inc., of Marietta, Ohio
|PKX-001
|AAGP molecule
|Type 1 diabetes
|Submitted amendments to Health Canada; upon approval, company will deliver 75 grams of drug to University of Alberta to accommodate ongoing trial; study will treat islet cells prior to transplantation in type 1 diabetes patients
