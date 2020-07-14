|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Avicenna.AI, of La Ciotat, France
|Cina Head
|Artificial intelligence-based technology; offers automatic detection from CT-scan imaging
|Supports emergency room triage for intracranial hemorrhages and large vessel occlusions
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Corneat Vision, of Ra'anana, Israel
|Corneat Kpro
|Synthetic cornea that bio-integrates with the eye wall
|For the replacement of deformed, scarred or opacified corneas
|Received approval by Israel's Ministry of Health to begin a clinical trial at Beilinson Hospital, Israel, for first-in-human implantation
|Dante Labs, of New York
|Immensa
|Reporting software
|For interpretation of whole-genome sequencing data in a clinical setting at scale
|Received the CE-IVD mark
|GI Supply Inc., of Mechanicsburg, Pa.
|Everlft
|Submucosal lifting agent packaged in a pre-filled 5mL syringe
|For the lift of polyps, adenomas, early-stage cancers and other gastrointestinal lesions prior to excision with a snare or other appropriate endoscopic devices
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Hd Medical Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif.
|Hd Steth
|Intelligent stethoscope with integrated ECG
|Assists clinicians with capturing, recording, replaying and simultaneously visualizing heart sounds and ECG waveforms
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Qubyx Software Technologies Inc., of Wilmington, Del.
|Perfectlum 4.0 software and 5K Apple Imac bundle
|Calibration and quality assurance software that enhances the performance of any monitor per the key standards of medical imaging
|For displaying and viewing medical images for review and analysis
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Revamp Medical Ltd., of Netania, Israel
|Doraya
|Temporary intravenous catheter applies partial adjustable flow for up to 12 hours
|Reduces central venous pressure and improves diuretic response in hospitalized patients with acute heart failure with insufficient response to diuretic therapy
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|Vela Diagnostics Pte. Ltd., of Singapore
|Virokey SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test v2.0
|Probe-based, automated, reverse transcription PCR test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 by targeting conserved regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, specifically the ORF1a and N genes
|Received the CE-IVD mark
|Vela Diagnostics Pte. Ltd., of Singapore
|Virokey SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test v2.0
|Probe-based, automated, reverse transcription PCR test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 by targeting conserved regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, specifically the ORF1a and N genes
|Received provisional authorization from the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore
|Vitls Inc., of Houston
|Vitls platform
|Uses Tego, a wearable, wireless device, to continuously and remotely monitor vital signs via mobile app
|Enables health care providers to reliably and accurately monitor key patient vital signs in real-time
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Viveve Medical Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Viveve 2.0 system
|Cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) system and consumable treatment tips
|Improves sexual function in women following vaginal childbirth
|Received regulatory clearance from the Thai Food and Drug Administration
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.