Company Product Description Indication Status

Avicenna.AI, of La Ciotat, France Cina Head Artificial intelligence-based technology; offers automatic detection from CT-scan imaging Supports emergency room triage for intracranial hemorrhages and large vessel occlusions Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Corneat Vision, of Ra'anana, Israel Corneat Kpro Synthetic cornea that bio-integrates with the eye wall For the replacement of deformed, scarred or opacified corneas Received approval by Israel's Ministry of Health to begin a clinical trial at Beilinson Hospital, Israel, for first-in-human implantation

Dante Labs, of New York Immensa Reporting software For interpretation of whole-genome sequencing data in a clinical setting at scale Received the CE-IVD mark

GI Supply Inc., of Mechanicsburg, Pa. Everlft Submucosal lifting agent packaged in a pre-filled 5mL syringe For the lift of polyps, adenomas, early-stage cancers and other gastrointestinal lesions prior to excision with a snare or other appropriate endoscopic devices Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Hd Medical Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif. Hd Steth Intelligent stethoscope with integrated ECG Assists clinicians with capturing, recording, replaying and simultaneously visualizing heart sounds and ECG waveforms Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Qubyx Software Technologies Inc., of Wilmington, Del. Perfectlum 4.0 software and 5K Apple Imac bundle Calibration and quality assurance software that enhances the performance of any monitor per the key standards of medical imaging For displaying and viewing medical images for review and analysis Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Revamp Medical Ltd., of Netania, Israel Doraya Temporary intravenous catheter applies partial adjustable flow for up to 12 hours Reduces central venous pressure and improves diuretic response in hospitalized patients with acute heart failure with insufficient response to diuretic therapy U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation

Vela Diagnostics Pte. Ltd., of Singapore Virokey SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test v2.0 Probe-based, automated, reverse transcription PCR test Detects SARS-CoV-2 by targeting conserved regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, specifically the ORF1a and N genes Received the CE-IVD mark

Vela Diagnostics Pte. Ltd., of Singapore Virokey SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test v2.0 Probe-based, automated, reverse transcription PCR test Detects SARS-CoV-2 by targeting conserved regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, specifically the ORF1a and N genes Received provisional authorization from the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore

Vitls Inc., of Houston Vitls platform Uses Tego, a wearable, wireless device, to continuously and remotely monitor vital signs via mobile app Enables health care providers to reliably and accurately monitor key patient vital signs in real-time Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Viveve Medical Inc., of Englewood, Colo. Viveve 2.0 system Cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) system and consumable treatment tips Improves sexual function in women following vaginal childbirth Received regulatory clearance from the Thai Food and Drug Administration