|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|AD-04 (repurposed ondansetron)
5-HT 3 receptor antagonist
|Alcohol use disorder
|EMA accepted pediatric investigation plan and will not require additional trials for individuals ages 12 to 17
|Cymabay Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|Seladelpar
|PPAR-delta agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; primary biliary cholangitis; primary sclerosing cholangitis
|FDA lifted clinical hold on INDs; development to resume initially in PBC
|Elsalys Biotech SAS, of Lyon, France, unit of Mediolanum Farmaceutici Spa, of Milan
|Leukotac (inolimomab)
|IL-2 receptor alpha subunit inhibitor
|Graft-vs.-host disease
|BLA submitted to FDA under Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program
|Inotrem SA, of Paris
|Nangibotide
|TREM receptor 1 antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|French, Belgian and U.S. regulators authorized phase IIa trial in about 60 critically ill people showing features of systemic inflammation; outcome measures include impact on severity of respiratory failure, duration of mechanical ventilation, ICU length of stay and mortality
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|Etripamil
|Calcium channel inhibitor
|Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia
|FDA agreed with plan to modify ongoing Node-301B (Rapid) study, including primary endpoint of time to conversion within 30 minutes, to complete pivotal program efficacy requirements for NDA filing; enrollment expected to reopen by year-end, with results expected by early 2022
|Neumentum Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|NTM-006
|Non-opioid, non-NSAID analgesic
|Neuropathic and moderate to severe chronic pain
|Type C meeting with FDA scheduled for October 2020 to discuss development pathway
|Neumentum Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|NTM-001 (pre-mixed bag ketorolac)
|Cyclooxygenase/oxidoreductase inhibitor
|Postsurgical pain
|Guidance letter from FDA authorized rapid phase III development, with pivotal post-bunionectomy efficacy study expected to begin after company's next equity financing
|Vita Therapeutics Inc., of Baltimore
|VTA-110
|Allogenic iPSC-based therapy
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
