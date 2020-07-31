Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Highlight Therapeutics SL, of Madrid, Spain (formerly Bioncotech Therapeutics) BO-112 RNA-based therapy Solid tumors Study terminated

Ico Therapeutics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia Oral amphotericin B Macrolide antibiotic Infectious diseases Data from phase Ia in healthy subjects, published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, showed drug has long circulation time and systemic exposure without gastrointestinal, liver and kidney toxicities associated with parenteral administered amphotericin B products

Phase II

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif. ARQ-151 (topical roflumilast cream) 0.3% PDE4 inhibitor Plaque psoriasis Preliminary results from first cohort of 223 subjects in long-term safety study showed, at 52 to 64 weeks of treatment, 44% had Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) of clear or almost clear vs. 38% of subjects at 12 weeks of treatment with ARQ-151 0.3% in the parent phase IIb study; top-line data from full study population of 332 subjects expected in first quarter of 2021

Endo Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin Collagenase Clostridium histolyticum (EN-3835) Collagen I antagonist Cellulite Phase IIa study testing CCH in buttock and thigh cellulite in adult women temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 disruptions

Pfizer Inc., of New York Tofacitinib JAK3 inhibitor COVID-19 Study in hospitalized participants with pneumonia on standard of care withdrawn prior to subject enrollment, due to pursuit of other SARS-CoV-2-related research, including alternative trials with tofacitinib

Phase III

Baudax Bio Inc., of Malvern, Pa. Anjeso (meloxicam) Analgesic Pain management in colorectal surgery Phase IIIb data showed statistically significant reductions in opioid consumption (35%; p<0.05), in time to first bowel sounds (59%; p<0.05), time to first bowel movement (18%; p<0.05) and time to hospital discharge (27%; p<0.05), all compared to placebo

Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) Insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor antagonist Thyroid eye disease Top-line data from Optic X open-label extension study showed 89% of patients (33/37) who received placebo during Optic trial and then received Tepezza in Optic X achieved primary endpoint of a 2-mm or greater reduction in proptosis at week 24 (average reduction of -3.5 mm); majority of Tepezza patients who were responders at week 24 in Optic maintained proptosis response at week 72 (19/34; 56%) without receiving additional treatment; similar durability from week 24 to week 72 was demonstrated for other endpoints in Optic 48-week off-treatment follow-up period, including diplopia and clinical activity score