|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Acasti Pharma Inc., of Laval, Québec
|Capre (omega-3 phospholipid)
|Purified from krill oil
|Severe hypertriglyceridemia
|Filed the prespecified statistical analysis plan for the phase III Trilogy 2 study with the FDA
|Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China
|RDV/DNV regimen
|Ravidasvir and danoprevir
|Hepatitis C infection
|China's National Medical Products Administration approved the treatment
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate)
|Multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Unresectable thymic carcinoma
|Submitted a marketing application in Japan
|Fortress Biotech Inc., of New York
|CUTX-101
|Copper histidinate
|Menkes disease
|Received a positive opinion on orphan drug designation from the EMA
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., of Beerse, Belgium, part of Johnson & Johnson
|Stelara (ustekinumab)
|Targets IL-23/IL-12 pathway
|Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|FDA approved for the treatment of pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|RHB-204
|Fixed-dose oral capsule containing a combination of clarithromycin, rifabutin and clofazimine
|Pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections
|FDA cleared its IND application for a pivotal phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RHB-204 in adults with pulmonary NTM disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex infection
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Cysteine derivative with 2 thiol groups
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|FDA approved it to proceed with randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled confirmatory phase III trial protocol to evaluate safety and efficacy
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Tecentriq plus Cotellic and Zelboraf
|Atezolizumab plus cobimetinib and vemurafenib
|BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma
|FDA approved it
|Sound Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Seattle
|SPI-1005 (ebselen)
|Glutathione peroxidase stimulator
|COVID-19
|Filed an IND application with the FDA to begin phase II studies
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.