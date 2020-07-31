Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y.

Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit

RT-PCR test

For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2

The U.S. FDA has granted an emergency use authorization amendment that extends the RT-PCR platform authorization to include Applied Biosystems' Quantstudio 5 Real-Time PCR system and allows the use of the Hamilton Starlet robotic automation in conjunction with the Omega Bio-tek Mag-Bind viral RNA Express kit to speed the process of extracting viral RNA