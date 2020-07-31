|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y.
|Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit
|RT-PCR test
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|The U.S. FDA has granted an emergency use authorization amendment that extends the RT-PCR platform authorization to include Applied Biosystems' Quantstudio 5 Real-Time PCR system and allows the use of the Hamilton Starlet robotic automation in conjunction with the Omega Bio-tek Mag-Bind viral RNA Express kit to speed the process of extracting viral RNA
|Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL) Inc., of Lenexa, Kan.
|CRL Rapid Response
|Saliva-based COVID-19 RT-PCR test that can be self-collected using the DNA Genotek Omnigene Oral (OM-505) device
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.