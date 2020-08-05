|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AXS-12
|Norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor
|Narcolepsy
|FDA issued breakthrough designation
|Diurnal Group plc., of Israel
|Alkindi (hydrocortisone granules)
|Steroid
|Adrenal insufficiency
|Ministry of Health in Israel approved the drug for infants, children and adolescents
|Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., of Laguna Hills, Calif.
|Cypcaps
|Cell-in-a-box encapsulated cell product
|Locally advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer
|FDA accepted the drug master file from manufacturing partner Austrianova
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Cysteine derivative
|Mild or moderate COVID-19
|FDA approved the start of the phase III, which is scheduled to begin in September
Notes
