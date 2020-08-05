|Company
Product
Description
Indication
Status
|Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco
|Percepta classifier
|Genomic test
|Determines individual patients' lung cancer risk when results from bronchoscopy are inconclusive
|Published data in CHEST demonstrating that the Percepta classifier significantly reduces invasive procedures in lung cancer diagnosis; researchers evaluated the impact of Percepta results on clinical decision-making for 213 patients with a low or intermediate pre-test risk of malignancy and a non-diagnostic bronchoscopy; among 67 patients for whom physicians had initially planned a subsequent invasive procedure, the Percepta test down-classified the risk of malignancy in 34.3%; of these down-classified patients, physicians changed management plans for 73.9% from an invasive procedure to surveillance, and 61% avoided a procedure for up to 12 months after initial evaluation; researchers observed a larger absolute reduction in procedure rates among down-classified patients (61% vs. 52%, p<0.01), vs. those patients with unchanged risk
