Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco

Percepta classifier

Genomic test

Determines individual patients' lung cancer risk when results from bronchoscopy are inconclusive

Published data in CHEST demonstrating that the Percepta classifier significantly reduces invasive procedures in lung cancer diagnosis; researchers evaluated the impact of Percepta results on clinical decision-making for 213 patients with a low or intermediate pre-test risk of malignancy and a non-diagnostic bronchoscopy; among 67 patients for whom physicians had initially planned a subsequent invasive procedure, the Percepta test down-classified the risk of malignancy in 34.3%; of these down-classified patients, physicians changed management plans for 73.9% from an invasive procedure to surveillance, and 61% avoided a procedure for up to 12 months after initial evaluation; researchers observed a larger absolute reduction in procedure rates among down-classified patients (61% vs. 52%, p<0.01), vs. those patients with unchanged risk