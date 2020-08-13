|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., of Emeryville, Calif
|4D-310
|Gene therapy expressing GLA
|Fabry disease
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Akeso Biopharma Inc., of Los Angeles
|AK-104
|Anti-PD-1/CTLA4 bispecific antibody
|Recurrent or metastatic squamous cervical cancer after platinum-based chemotherapy
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Antengene Corp., of Shanghai
|ATG-017
|Inhibitor of extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1 and 2
|Advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies
|Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration authorized the start of a phase I study
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Vosoritide
|Analogue of C-type natriuretic peptide
|Achondroplasia
|EMA validated the MAA
|Enzychem Lifesciences Corp., of Englewood, N.J.
|EC-18
|CCL26 gene inhibitor; TLR modulator
|Acute respiratory disease syndrome due to COVID-19 pneumonia
|FDA accepted the IND for a 60-patient phase II study with a primary endpoint of patients alive and free of respiratory failure through day 28
|Genentech, of South San Francisco, a unit of Roche Holding AG
|Xolair (omalizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting immunoglobulin E
|Moderate to severe persistent asthma and chronic idiopathic urticaria
|FDA accepted the supplementary BLA for prefilled syringes across all approved U.S. indications; decision expected by the first quarter of 2021
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Biolexa
|Antimicrobial
|Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis
|Submitted study for ethics approval from the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia
|Micurx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|MRX-8
|Polymyxin antimicrobial
|Infections caused by multidrug-resistant gram-negative pathogens
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study
|NS Pharma Inc., of Paramus, N.J., a unit of Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.
|Viltepso (viltolarsen)
|DMD gene modulator
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 53 skipping
|FDA granted an accelerated approval for the drug
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBGM-01
|Gene therapy expressing b-gal
|GM1 gangliosidosis
|Submitted IND to FDA for a phase I/II study; agency placed the application on clinical hold pending additional risk assessments of the intra-cisterna magna injection delivery method
|Scholar Rock Holding Corp., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SRK-015
|Inhibits activation of myostatin
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|TG Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Umbralisib
|Inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon
|Marginal zone lymphoma after at least 1 prior anti-CD20-based regimen and follicular lymphoma after at least 2 prior systemic therapies
|FDA accepted the NDA for a priority review; PDUFA action date of Feb. 15, 2021
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.