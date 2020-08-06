Company Product Description Indication Status

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, of Brea, Calif. Early Sepsis Indicator Monocyte distribution width (MDW) hematologic biomarker Sepsis detection Reported analysis from its pivotal study showing that abnormal MDW values, when considered along with the standard physiologic parameters at the time of patient presentation in the emergency department (ED), signifies a 4-6 times higher probability of sepsis diagnosis; the study enrolled 2,158 ED patients and was published in the Journal of Intensive Care

Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass. Emblem Subcutaneous implantable defibrillator (S-ICD) system without wires touching the heart For primary prevention of sudden cardiac death The New England Journal of Medicine published results from the PRAETORIAN trial; the prospective, randomized head-to-head clinical trial concluded that the S-ICD was noninferior to the transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (TV-ICD) with respect to device-related complications and inappropriate shocks; a total of 849 patients (426 in the S-ICD group and 423 in the TV-ICD group) were included in the analyses; device-related complications occurred in 31 patients in the S-ICD group and in 44 in the TV-ICD group (hazard ratio, 0.69; 95% CI, 0.44 to 1.09); inappropriate shocks occurred in 41 and 29 patients, respectively (hazard ratio, 1.43; 95% CI, 0.89 to 2.30); death occurred in 83 patients in the S-ICD group and in 68 in the TV-ICD group (hazard ratio, 1.23; 95% CI, 0.89 to 1.70); appropriate shocks occurred in 83 and 57 patients, respectively (hazard ratio, 1.52; 95% CI, 1.08 to 2.12)

Carmat SA, of Vélizy-Villacoublay, France Carmat heart Total artificial heart device Therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure Published the bridge-to-transplant experience performed during the pivotal study in the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation; the 5 patients who were discharged from hospital with the device after a median duration of 48 days all recovered to an optimal condition for receiving a donor heart; these patients received donor hearts after median support of 243 days on the device; the Carmat device explant procedure and the subsequent heart transplant procedure were uneventful in all 5 cases; all transplanted patients were successfully discharged after the transplant with an 80% survival rate at 12 months

Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco Envisia Genomic Classifier Genomic test Diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) Findings from 2 studies, both of which utilized patient cohorts from the BRAVE (Bronchial Sample Collection for a Novel Genomic Test) study, show that the genomic test detects usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) with high accuracy (92.1% specificity and 60.3% sensitivity); the findings suggest that the Envisia classifier improves the diagnostic accuracy of high-resolution CT (HRCT) imaging; researchers reported that, among a cohort of 85 BRAVE patients, HRCT alone identified UIP with a sensitivity of 34%; combining Envisia classifier results with HRCT more than doubled this sensitivity for detecting UIP – from 34% to 79.2%

Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier (GSC) Genomic test Determines individual patients' lung cancer risk when results from bronchoscopy are inconclusive Researchers evaluated the sensitivity of bronchoscopy alone, the Percepta GSC, and the Percepta GSC combined with bronchoscopy in detecting malignant lung nodules among 44 patients with low or intermediate pre-test risk of cancer; the overall sensitivity of bronchoscopy alone was 40.9% vs. 92.3% for the Percepta GSC and 95.5% for bronchoscopy and the classifier combined