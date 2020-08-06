Company Product Description Indication Status

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., of Seattle Clonoseq assay Diagnostic powered by immunosequencing Detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood or bone marrow from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia Received expanded U.S. FDA clearance; previously authorized for the detection and monitoring of MRD in patients with multiple myeloma and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia using DNA from bone marrow samples

Cardiacsense Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel Medical watch Wristwatch with sensors for remote monitoring For heart rate monitoring and detection of atrial fibrillation with ECG accuracy Received the Israeli Ministry of Health's regulatory approval

Joimax, of Karlsruhe, Germany, and Irvine, Calif. Intracs Electromagnetic navigation tracking and control system Allows for spinal procedures to be carried out with minimal X-ray control Won U.S. FDA clearance

Scientia Vascular LLC, of Salt Lake City Zoom Wire Line of interventional guidewires For gaining access during ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke and other challenging neurovascular and peripheral vascular procedures Won U.S. FDA clearance

Surmodics Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn. Sublime Radial Access 0.014 Rapid Exchange (RX) percutaneous transluminal angioplasty dilatation catheter 250 cm working length; outer balloon diameters range from 2.0 mm to 4.0 mm with balloon lengths between 20 mm and 220 mm Allows treatment of below-the-knee vessels from the radial arteries Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Vela Diagnostics Pte. Ltd., of Singapore Virokey SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test Probe-based, automated, reverse transcription PCR test Detects SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA