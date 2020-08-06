|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., of Seattle
|Clonoseq assay
|Diagnostic powered by immunosequencing
|Detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood or bone marrow from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|Received expanded U.S. FDA clearance; previously authorized for the detection and monitoring of MRD in patients with multiple myeloma and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia using DNA from bone marrow samples
|Cardiacsense Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel
|Medical watch
|Wristwatch with sensors for remote monitoring
|For heart rate monitoring and detection of atrial fibrillation with ECG accuracy
|Received the Israeli Ministry of Health's regulatory approval
|Joimax, of Karlsruhe, Germany, and Irvine, Calif.
|Intracs
|Electromagnetic navigation tracking and control system
|Allows for spinal procedures to be carried out with minimal X-ray control
|Won U.S. FDA clearance
|Scientia Vascular LLC, of Salt Lake City
|Zoom Wire
|Line of interventional guidewires
|For gaining access during ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke and other challenging neurovascular and peripheral vascular procedures
|Won U.S. FDA clearance
|Surmodics Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Sublime Radial Access 0.014 Rapid Exchange (RX) percutaneous transluminal angioplasty dilatation catheter
|250 cm working length; outer balloon diameters range from 2.0 mm to 4.0 mm with balloon lengths between 20 mm and 220 mm
|Allows treatment of below-the-knee vessels from the radial arteries
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Vela Diagnostics Pte. Ltd., of Singapore
|Virokey SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test
|Probe-based, automated, reverse transcription PCR test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.