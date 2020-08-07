|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Caption Health Inc., of Brisbane, Calif.
|Caption AI
|Artificial intelligence-guided medical imaging acquisition system
|Enables health care practitioners, even those without prior experience, to perform quality ultrasound exams
|Presented study in which 8 nurses without prior ultrasound experience each acquired 10 standard transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) views in 30 patients (for a total of 240 total patients) using Caption AI technology; on the same day, cardiac sonographers obtained the same 10 TTE views without using the technology; 5 highly-trained echocardiographers blindly assessed each nurse and sonographer study in its entirety for 10 specific clinical parameters; the outcomes showed that the nurses were able to obtain diagnostic quality studies that were comparable to sonographers for most of the assessed parameters with the exception of the tricuspid valve and inferior vena cava
|Caption Health Inc., of Brisbane, Calif.
|Caption AI
|Artificial intelligence-guided medical imaging acquisition system
|Enables health care practitioners, even those without prior experience, to perform quality ultrasound exams
|Presented a separate analysis aimed to compare the quality of the individual images acquired by novice imagers (nurses using AI technology) after a 1-hour, didactic training session and 12 practice scans, with those acquired by experienced sonographers (no AI guidance); adult inpatients (n=240) with a wide range of cardiac pathology and body type underwent 2D echocardiography imaging that included 10 views; AI guidance enabled novices to obtain diagnostic quality images in almost 80% of cases
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.