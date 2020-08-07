Caption Health Inc., of Brisbane, Calif.

Caption AI

Artificial intelligence-guided medical imaging acquisition system

Enables health care practitioners, even those without prior experience, to perform quality ultrasound exams

Presented study in which 8 nurses without prior ultrasound experience each acquired 10 standard transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) views in 30 patients (for a total of 240 total patients) using Caption AI technology; on the same day, cardiac sonographers obtained the same 10 TTE views without using the technology; 5 highly-trained echocardiographers blindly assessed each nurse and sonographer study in its entirety for 10 specific clinical parameters; the outcomes showed that the nurses were able to obtain diagnostic quality studies that were comparable to sonographers for most of the assessed parameters with the exception of the tricuspid valve and inferior vena cava