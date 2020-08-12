|Company
|Baxter International Inc., of Deerfield, Ill.
|HF20 Set and ST Set
|Preconnected disposable sets used with Baxter's Prismaflex and Prismax monitors
|For continuous renal replacement therapy in an acute care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass.
|VialmixRFID
|Activation device designed specifically for Definity Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology
|Controls the activation rate and time of the Definity Vial
|Received U.S. FDA approval
