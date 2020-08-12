Company Product Description Indication Status
Baxter International Inc., of Deerfield, Ill. HF20 Set and ST Set Preconnected disposable sets used with Baxter's Prismaflex and Prismax monitors For continuous renal replacement therapy in an acute care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass. VialmixRFID Activation device designed specifically for Definity Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology Controls the activation rate and time of the Definity Vial Received U.S. FDA approval

Notes

