|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|4D Molecular Therapeutics, of Emeryville, Calif.
|4D-310
|Gene therapy
|Fabry disease
|The U.S. FDA has granted fast track designation
|Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany
|Gadavist (gadobutrol) Imaging Bulk Package
|Gadolinium-based contrast agent that allows for multipatient dosing
|For intravenous use in magnetic resonance imaging
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Hyperfine Research Inc., of Guilford, Conn.
|Swoop
|Portable magnetic resonance imaging device
|Enables bedside visualization of internal structures
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Inmode Ltd., of Lake Forest, Calif.
|Morpheus8
|Full-body subdermal adipose remodeling device
|For minimally invasive skin and tissue remodeling
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Ischemaview Inc. (dba RapidAI), of Menlo Park, Calif.
|Rapid LVO
|Uses a vessel tracker in conjunction with assessment of brain regions with reduced blood vessel density
|For identification of suspected large vessel occlusions (LVOs)
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Osprey Medical Inc., of Minnetonka, Minn.
|Dyevert Power XT
|Reduces dye dosage without affecting image quality
|Reduces contrast induced acute kidney injury in patients undergoing angiography
|Received the CE mark
|Quidel Corp., of San Diego
|Lyra Direct SARS-CoV-2 Assay
|Real-time RT-PCR assay; uses a reformulated buffer that replaces extraction with a simple 10-minute heat step
|For the in vitro qualitative detection of human coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 from viral RNA
|Received Health Canada authorization
|Spectronrx, of Indianapolis
|Hymon SARS-CoV-2 Test Kit
|Molecular diagnostic
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory and bronchoalveolar lavage specimens
|Received expanded emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to include use with Applied Biosystems Quantstudio 5 Thermocyclers; earlier authorization specified use with Applied Biosystems 7500 PCR systems only
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.