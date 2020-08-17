|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Applied Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AT-007
|CNS-penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor
|Galactosemia
|FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the Action-Kids study and requested information showing every patient has the potential to benefit from the drug
|BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals, of London, a unit of Boston Scientific Corp.
|Voraxaze (glucarpidase)
|Methotrexate antidote
|Methotrexate toxicity due to delayed methotrexate elimination
|EMA accepted the MAA
|Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|Narcan (naloxone)
|Naloxone nasal spray
|Opioid overdose
|FDA approved the extension of shelf-life from 24 months to 36 months
|G1 Therapeutics Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|Trilaciclib
|Myelopreservation agent
|Small-cell lung cancer being treated with chemotherapy
|FDA accepted the NDA and granted a priority review; PDUFA action date is Feb. 15, 2021
|Henlius Biotech Inc., of Shanghai
|HLX-02
|Trastuzumab biosimilar
|HER2-positive early breast cancer, HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer
|National Medical Products Administration in China approved the biosimilar
|Immunomedics Inc., of Morris Plains, N.J.
|Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting Trop-2
|Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
|FDA approved the prior approval supplement, allowing the antibody to be produced by manufacturing partner Samsung Biologics
|Mustang Bio Inc., of Worcester, Mass.
|MB-107
|Lentiviral gene therapy
|X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Myovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland
|Relugolix combination tablet
|Relugolix, estradiol and norethindrone acetate
|Heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids
|FDA accepted the NDA; PDUFA action date is June 1, 2021
|PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J., and Roche Holding, of Basel, Switzerland
|Evrysdi (risdiplam)
|Survival motor neuron 2-directed RNA splicing modifier
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|EMA accepted the MAA
|Roche Holding, of Basel, Switzerland
|Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-6
|Anti-aquaporin-4 antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
|FDA approved the drug
|Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Envafolimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1
|Undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and myxofibrosarcoma
|FDA cleared the IND for the Envasarc pivotal study
|Trinity Biotech plc, of Dublin
|Ultra2
|HPLC ion exchange analyzer
|Beta-thalassemia screening
|Company's subsidiary, Primus Corp., received an FDA warning letter for its manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Mo.
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Tyvaso (treprostinil)
|Prostacyclin vasodilator
|Pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease
|FDA accepted the supplementary NDA; decision expected in April 2021
