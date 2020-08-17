Company Product Description Indication Status

Applied Therapeutics Inc., of New York AT-007 CNS-penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor Galactosemia FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the Action-Kids study and requested information showing every patient has the potential to benefit from the drug

BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals, of London, a unit of Boston Scientific Corp. Voraxaze (glucarpidase) Methotrexate antidote Methotrexate toxicity due to delayed methotrexate elimination EMA accepted the MAA

Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. Narcan (naloxone) Naloxone nasal spray Opioid overdose FDA approved the extension of shelf-life from 24 months to 36 months

G1 Therapeutics Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C. Trilaciclib Myelopreservation agent Small-cell lung cancer being treated with chemotherapy FDA accepted the NDA and granted a priority review; PDUFA action date is Feb. 15, 2021

Henlius Biotech Inc., of Shanghai HLX-02 Trastuzumab biosimilar HER2-positive early breast cancer, HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer National Medical Products Administration in China approved the biosimilar

Immunomedics Inc., of Morris Plains, N.J. Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) Monoclonal antibody targeting Trop-2 Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer FDA approved the prior approval supplement, allowing the antibody to be produced by manufacturing partner Samsung Biologics

Mustang Bio Inc., of Worcester, Mass. MB-107 Lentiviral gene therapy X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation

Myovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland Relugolix combination tablet Relugolix, estradiol and norethindrone acetate Heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids FDA accepted the NDA; PDUFA action date is June 1, 2021

PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J., and Roche Holding, of Basel, Switzerland Evrysdi (risdiplam) Survival motor neuron 2-directed RNA splicing modifier Spinal muscular atrophy EMA accepted the MAA

Roche Holding, of Basel, Switzerland Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge) Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-6 Anti-aquaporin-4 antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder FDA approved the drug

Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego Envafolimab Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1 Undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and myxofibrosarcoma FDA cleared the IND for the Envasarc pivotal study

Trinity Biotech plc, of Dublin Ultra2 HPLC ion exchange analyzer Beta-thalassemia screening Company's subsidiary, Primus Corp., received an FDA warning letter for its manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Mo.

United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md. Tyvaso (treprostinil) Prostacyclin vasodilator Pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease FDA accepted the supplementary NDA; decision expected in April 2021