|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
Phase I
|Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of San Diego
|ARCT-021
|Self-replicating mRNA-based vaccine
|COVID-19
|All subjects in first cohort dosed in phase I/II study; initial data from study expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|8/11/20
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Plonmarlimab (TJM-2)
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|First of 63 participants dosed in phase Ib study in China
|8/17/20
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. (known as MSD outside the U.S.)
|MK-5475
|Antiviral
|COVID-19
|Study to test drug in patients with pneumonia and hypoxemia withdrawn for business reasons
|8/17/20
|SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., of Sioux Falls, S.D.
|SAB-185
|Polyclonal antibody therapeutic
|COVID-19
|Dosed first healthy participant
|8/11/20
Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (repurposed Ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor epsilon 2 subunit inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|First U.S. participant enrolled in phase IIb/III study, which has enrolled 26 of expected 150 participants in phase IIb portion
|8/13/20
|Ansun Biopharma Inc., of San Diego
|DAS-181
|Exo-alpha sialidase modulator
|COVID-19
|Phase II/III study withdrawn in regulatory stage; no COVID-19 in EU countries
|8/17/20
|Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China
|ASC-22 (envafolimab)
|PD-L1 inhibitor
|Hepatitis B virus infection
|First participant dosed in single-dose-escalation (0.3, 1 and 2.5 mg/kg) phase IIa study in chronic disease
|8/17/20
|Blade Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|BLD-2660
|Calpain inhibitor
|COVID-19-related pneumonia
|Blade-Conquer trial reached 50% of 120-participant enrollment goal; full enrollment expected in third quarter of 2020 and top-line results in fourth quarter of 2020
|8/12/20
|Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Perth, Western Australia, and Philadelphia
|BTX-1801
|Gram-positive cannabidiol antibiotic
|Staphylococcus aureus and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection
|Recruitment initiated in phase IIa study
|8/12/20
|GNI Group Ltd., of Tokyo
|F-351 (hydronidone)
|Aminotransferase stimulator; TGF beta receptor antagonist
|Liver fibrosis
|Study in 168 people with HBV-related disease met primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis score over 52-week treatment vs. placebo (p=0.025); 270-mg/day group showed best Ishak score improvement
|8/17/20
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Phase IIb trial initiated in South Africa; 1 cohort will evaluate candidate in approximately 2,665 healthy adults, with second cohort assessing safety and immunogenicity in about 240 HIV-positive adults
|8/17/20
|Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Axatilimab (SNDX-6352)
|Anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|Study in hospitalized patients with respiratory involvement secondary to COVID-19 suspended, given enrollment challenges partly attributable to constantly changing COVID-19 treatment landscape
|8/17/20
Phase III
|Romark Laboratories LC, of Tampa, Fla.
|NT-300 (nitazoxanide extended-release)
|Viral replication inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial targeting treatment of mild or moderate infection initiated in up to 800 people 12 and older with fever and respiratory symptoms; primary endpoint in those with laboratory-confirmed infection is reduction in time to sustained response vs. placebo; secondary endpoint is reduction in rate of progression to severe infection vs. placebo
|8/11/20
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.