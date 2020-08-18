Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of San Diego ARCT-021 Self-replicating mRNA-based vaccine COVID-19 All subjects in first cohort dosed in phase I/II study; initial data from study expected in fourth quarter of 2020 8/11/20
I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai Plonmarlimab (TJM-2) GM-CSF ligand inhibitor Rheumatoid arthritis First of 63 participants dosed in phase Ib study in China 8/17/20
Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. (known as MSD outside the U.S.) MK-5475 Antiviral COVID-19 Study to test drug in patients with pneumonia and hypoxemia withdrawn for business reasons 8/17/20
SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., of Sioux Falls, S.D. SAB-185 Polyclonal antibody therapeutic COVID-19 Dosed first healthy participant 8/11/20

Phase II

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (repurposed Ifenprodil) NMDA receptor epsilon 2 subunit inhibitor COVID-19 infection First U.S. participant enrolled in phase IIb/III study, which has enrolled 26 of expected 150 participants in phase IIb portion 8/13/20
Ansun Biopharma Inc., of San Diego DAS-181 Exo-alpha sialidase modulator COVID-19 Phase II/III study withdrawn in regulatory stage; no COVID-19 in EU countries 8/17/20
Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China ASC-22 (envafolimab) PD-L1 inhibitor Hepatitis B virus infection First participant dosed in single-dose-escalation (0.3, 1 and 2.5 mg/kg) phase IIa study in chronic disease 8/17/20
Blade Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco BLD-2660 Calpain inhibitor COVID-19-related pneumonia Blade-Conquer trial reached 50% of 120-participant enrollment goal; full enrollment expected in third quarter of 2020 and top-line results in fourth quarter of 2020 8/12/20
Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Perth, Western Australia, and Philadelphia BTX-1801 Gram-positive cannabidiol antibiotic Staphylococcus aureus and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection Recruitment initiated in phase IIa study 8/12/20
GNI Group Ltd., of Tokyo F-351 (hydronidone) Aminotransferase stimulator; TGF beta receptor antagonist Liver fibrosis Study in 168 people with HBV-related disease met primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis score over 52-week treatment vs. placebo (p=0.025); 270-mg/day group showed best Ishak score improvement 8/17/20
Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 infection Phase IIb trial initiated in South Africa; 1 cohort will evaluate candidate in approximately 2,665 healthy adults, with second cohort assessing safety and immunogenicity in about 240 HIV-positive adults 8/17/20
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Axatilimab (SNDX-6352) Anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody COVID-19 Study in hospitalized patients with respiratory involvement secondary to COVID-19 suspended, given enrollment challenges partly attributable to constantly changing COVID-19 treatment landscape 8/17/20

Phase III

Romark Laboratories LC, of Tampa, Fla. NT-300 (nitazoxanide extended-release) Viral replication inhibitor COVID-19 infection Trial targeting treatment of mild or moderate infection initiated in up to 800 people 12 and older with fever and respiratory symptoms; primary endpoint in those with laboratory-confirmed infection is reduction in time to sustained response vs. placebo; secondary endpoint is reduction in rate of progression to severe infection vs. placebo 8/11/20

Notes

The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

No Comments