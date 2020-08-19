Company Product Description Indication Status
Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif. Valoctocogene roxaparvovec Gene therapy Severe hemophilia A FDA issued CRL for BLA, adding a new recommendation for 2 years of data from the ongoing 270-301 phase III study to provide substantial evidence of a durable effect using annualized bleeding rate as primary endpoint
Cannformatics Inc., of San Francisco Medical cannabis Personalized treatment through identification and application of cannabis-responsive biomarkers found in saliva Autism spectrum disorder in children Received institutional review board approval to conduct pilot study
Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium, and Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Jyseleca (filgotinib) JAK1 inhibitor Rheumatoid arthritis FDA issued CRL for NDA, citing concerns about overall benefit/risk profile of the 200-mg dose and requesting completed data from the Manta and Manta-Ray studies
Mylan NV, of Hertfordshire, U.K Dimethyl fumarate Nuclear erythroid 2-related factor 2 stimulator; Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 modulator Multiple sclerosis FDA approved the drug
Precision Biosciences Inc., of Durham, N.C. PBCAR-0191 CAR T-cell therapy Advanced B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia FDA granted fast track designation
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego STI-1499 (Covi-guard) Antibody Hospitalized COVID-19 patients Filed IND with FDA

Notes

