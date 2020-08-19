|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Valoctocogene roxaparvovec
|Gene therapy
|Severe hemophilia A
|FDA issued CRL for BLA, adding a new recommendation for 2 years of data from the ongoing 270-301 phase III study to provide substantial evidence of a durable effect using annualized bleeding rate as primary endpoint
|Cannformatics Inc., of San Francisco
|Medical cannabis
|Personalized treatment through identification and application of cannabis-responsive biomarkers found in saliva
|Autism spectrum disorder in children
|Received institutional review board approval to conduct pilot study
|Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium, and Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Jyseleca (filgotinib)
|JAK1 inhibitor
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|FDA issued CRL for NDA, citing concerns about overall benefit/risk profile of the 200-mg dose and requesting completed data from the Manta and Manta-Ray studies
|Mylan NV, of Hertfordshire, U.K
|Dimethyl fumarate
|Nuclear erythroid 2-related factor 2 stimulator; Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 modulator
|Multiple sclerosis
|FDA approved the drug
|Precision Biosciences Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|PBCAR-0191
|CAR T-cell therapy
|Advanced B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|STI-1499 (Covi-guard)
|Antibody
|Hospitalized COVID-19 patients
|Filed IND with FDA
|
