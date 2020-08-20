|Company
|American Gene Technologies International Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|AGT103-T
|Lentiviral vector-based gene therapy
|HIV infection
|The FDA approved the start of a phase I clinical trial
|Amidebio LLC, of Boulder, Colo.
|ABG-023 (glucagon analog; AB-GLC-0035)
|Glucagon receptor agonist
|Congenital hyperinsulinism
|The FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AXS-07 (meloxicam + rizatriptan)
|Dual 5-HT 1b/1d receptor agonist; cyclooxygenase 2 inhibitor
|Migraine
|Completed a successful FDA pre-NDA meeting; based on feedback, the company's regulatory data package will be sufficient to support an NDA; on track to submit NDA in 4Q of 2020
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal cancer after prior chemotherapy
|Positive scientific opinion issued in U.K. for early access to medicines scheme as monotherapy treatment of adult patients after prior fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy.
|Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|CT-041
|Humanized CAR-claudin18.2 T-cell therapy
|Claudin18.2-positive adenocarcinoma of the stomach, gastroesophageal junction or pancreas
|China's NMPA cleared its IND application
|Kubota Vision Inc., of Seattle, a subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.
|Emixustat hydrochloride
|Synthetic small-molecule non-retinoid drug
|Stargardt disease
|Awarded FDA orphan products clinical trial grant to support ongoing phase III study
|Lidds AB, of Uppsala, Sweden
|Liproca Depot
|Androgen receptor antagonist
|Prostate cancer
|Licensee, Jiangxi Puheng Pharma, is preparing documentation for an application targeting a newly issued regulatory guideline in China on conditional market approval, for unmet medical needs based on less comprehensive data than normally required
|Polaryx Therapeutics Inc., of Paramus, N.J.
|PLX-200
|Repurposed drug that binds to the retinoid X receptor-alpha
|Juvenile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis
|Received FDA fast track designation
|Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea
|Aybintio (bevacizumab biosimilar)
|Anti-VEGF antibody
|Multiple cancers
|The European Commission granted marketing authorization
