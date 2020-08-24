Company Product Description Indication Status

Aligos Therapeutics Inc., San Francisco ALG-000184 Small-molecule class II capsid assembly modulator Hepatitis B virus Submitted a clinical trial application to the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority for a first-in-human phase Ia/b proof-of-concept trial (ALG-000184-201)

Editas Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. EDIT-301 Autologous CD34+ cells with a CRISPR/Cas12a modified HBG1/2 promoter region in the beta-globin locus Sickle cell disease FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation

Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif. Cabometyx (cabozantinib) Tyrosine kinase inhibitor Advanced renal cell carcinoma Submitted supplemental NDA to use the drug in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.)

Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, of Washington COVID-19 convalescent plasma Antibodies from recovered patients Hospitalized COVID-19 patients FDA granted an emergency use authorization

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney Paxalisib (GDC-0084) PI3K pathway inhibitor Malignant glioma FDA granted orphan drug designation

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency granted approval to treat PD-L1-positive, radically unresectable, advanced or recurrent esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after progression on chemotherapy; agency also approved use of 400-mg dose every 6 weeks administered as an intravenous infusion over 30 minutes across all adult indications

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego Repotrectinib ROS1 and TRK inhibitors Advanced solid tumors with an NTRK gene fusion FDA granted fast track designation for patients who have progressed following treatment with at least one prior line of chemotherapy and one or two prior TRK tyrosine kinase inhibitors and have no satisfactory alternative treatments