|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aligos Therapeutics Inc., San Francisco
|ALG-000184
|Small-molecule class II capsid assembly modulator
|Hepatitis B virus
|Submitted a clinical trial application to the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority for a first-in-human phase Ia/b proof-of-concept trial (ALG-000184-201)
|Editas Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|EDIT-301
|Autologous CD34+ cells with a CRISPR/Cas12a modified HBG1/2 promoter region in the beta-globin locus
|Sickle cell disease
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
|Cabometyx (cabozantinib)
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Advanced renal cell carcinoma
|Submitted supplemental NDA to use the drug in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.)
|Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, of Washington
|COVID-19 convalescent plasma
|Antibodies from recovered patients
|Hospitalized COVID-19 patients
|FDA granted an emergency use authorization
|Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney
|Paxalisib (GDC-0084)
|PI3K pathway inhibitor
|Malignant glioma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma
|Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency granted approval to treat PD-L1-positive, radically unresectable, advanced or recurrent esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after progression on chemotherapy; agency also approved use of 400-mg dose every 6 weeks administered as an intravenous infusion over 30 minutes across all adult indications
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Repotrectinib
|ROS1 and TRK inhibitors
|Advanced solid tumors with an NTRK gene fusion
|FDA granted fast track designation for patients who have progressed following treatment with at least one prior line of chemotherapy and one or two prior TRK tyrosine kinase inhibitors and have no satisfactory alternative treatments
