Phase I

Acepodia Inc., of San Francisco and Taipei, Taiwan ACE-1702  Allogeneic natural killer cell therapy targeting HER2 HER2-expressing solid tumors  First of up to 24 patients treated 8/18/20
Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China ASC-18 (ravidasvir, sofosbuvir) NS5A inhibitor, nucleotide analog inhibitor Hepatitis C virus infection Bridging study showed pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of the drug were comparable to the two drugs given as separate pills 8/20/20
Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Singapore ASLAN-004 IL-13/IL-4 receptor antagonist Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis Resumed recruitment in the multiple ascending dose study after pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic 8/24/20
Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York BNT-162b2  mRNA vaccine expressing spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV2 COVID-19 prophylaxis In patients 18-55 years of age, SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMT) 7 days after the second dose were 3.8 times the GMT seen in sera of SARS-CoV2 convalescent patients; in patients 65-85 years of age, GMT was 1.6 times level of convalescent patients 8/21/20
Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Cymerus MSCs Mesenchymal stem cells COVID-19 with respiratory distress Opened enrollment in the 24-patient Mend study; primary endpoint is improvement in PaO2/FiO2 ratio, as well as safety and tolerability 8/24/20
Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. NVX-CoV2373  COVID-19 prefusion protein vaccine  plus Matrix-M adjuvant COVID-19 prophylaxis Enrolled first subjects in the phase II portion of the study, which will include approximately 50% older adults 60-84 years of age 8/24/20
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami Zofin Perinatal-derived microRNAs COVID-19 Plans to start a 20-patient phase I/II study within the next 2 weeks 8/18/20
Reithera Srl., of Rome GRAd-COV2 Gorilla adenoviral-based vaccine encoding the full-length spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 prophylaxis Enrolled first of 90 subjects in the study testing 3 escalating doses of the vaccine 8/24/20
Sab Biotherapeutics, of Sioux Falls, S.D. SAB-185 Neutralizing polyclonal antibody Mild to moderate COVID-19 First of 21 patients treated in study testing the safety and pharmacological activity of SAB-185 8/21/20
Telix Pharmaceuticals Japan K.K., of Tokyo, a unit of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. TLX250-CDx (89Zr-girentuximab) Diagnostic imaging product Clear cell renal cell cancer First patient dosed in the phase I/II ZIRDAC-JP study in Japan 8/18/20

Phase II

Adrenomed AG, of Hennigsdorf, Germany Adrecizumab (HAM-8101) Monoclonal antibody targeting adrenomedullin Extreme-critically ill COVID-19 patients Data published in Biomolecules showed 5 of 8 patients had rapid improvement of organ function and subsequent reduction in the disease severity within 12 days after administration 8/24/20
Immutep Ltd., of Sydney Eftilagimod alpha (IMP-321) HLA class II antigen stimulator  Second-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or first- and second-line non-small-cell lung cancer Completed enrollment of 23 patients with second-line NSCLC in stage 1 part B in the TACTI-002 study; data monitoring committee will review data after all patients have undergone at least 1 post-treatment tumor imaging to decide about opening stage 2 part B; enrollment is ongoing for stage 2 part C in second-line HNSCC 8/18/20
Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, Penn. TRV-027 AT1 receptor agonist Acute lung damage and abnormal blood clotting associated with COVID-19 Started 60-patient study testing abnormal clotting, lung function and other clinical outcomes; top-line data expected in first quarter of 2021 8/24/20

Phase III

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto Bucillamine Cysteine derivative Mild or moderate COVID-19 FDA approved the expansion of phase III in Asia-Pacific countries and Canada with dosing to start in September 8/20/20
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Washington Tradipitant Neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist  COVID-19 pneumonia Interim analysis of the Odyssey study showed tradipitant accelerated clinical improvement by day 7 (p=0.0375); median time to improvement was 10 days for tradipitant and 28 days for placebo (p=0.2254) 8/18/20

