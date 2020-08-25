|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Acepodia Inc., of San Francisco and Taipei, Taiwan
|ACE-1702
|Allogeneic natural killer cell therapy targeting HER2
|HER2-expressing solid tumors
|First of up to 24 patients treated
|8/18/20
|Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China
|ASC-18 (ravidasvir, sofosbuvir)
|NS5A inhibitor, nucleotide analog inhibitor
|Hepatitis C virus infection
|Bridging study showed pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of the drug were comparable to the two drugs given as separate pills
|8/20/20
|Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Singapore
|ASLAN-004
|IL-13/IL-4 receptor antagonist
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|Resumed recruitment in the multiple ascending dose study after pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|8/24/20
|Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|BNT-162b2
|mRNA vaccine expressing spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV2
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|In patients 18-55 years of age, SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMT) 7 days after the second dose were 3.8 times the GMT seen in sera of SARS-CoV2 convalescent patients; in patients 65-85 years of age, GMT was 1.6 times level of convalescent patients
|8/21/20
|Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Cymerus MSCs
|Mesenchymal stem cells
|COVID-19 with respiratory distress
|Opened enrollment in the 24-patient Mend study; primary endpoint is improvement in PaO2/FiO2 ratio, as well as safety and tolerability
|8/24/20
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|COVID-19 prefusion protein vaccine plus Matrix-M adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Enrolled first subjects in the phase II portion of the study, which will include approximately 50% older adults 60-84 years of age
|8/24/20
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami
|Zofin
|Perinatal-derived microRNAs
|COVID-19
|Plans to start a 20-patient phase I/II study within the next 2 weeks
|8/18/20
|Reithera Srl., of Rome
|GRAd-COV2
|Gorilla adenoviral-based vaccine encoding the full-length spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Enrolled first of 90 subjects in the study testing 3 escalating doses of the vaccine
|8/24/20
|Sab Biotherapeutics, of Sioux Falls, S.D.
|SAB-185
|Neutralizing polyclonal antibody
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|First of 21 patients treated in study testing the safety and pharmacological activity of SAB-185
|8/21/20
|Telix Pharmaceuticals Japan K.K., of Tokyo, a unit of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|TLX250-CDx (89Zr-girentuximab)
|Diagnostic imaging product
|Clear cell renal cell cancer
|First patient dosed in the phase I/II ZIRDAC-JP study in Japan
|8/18/20
|
Phase II
|Adrenomed AG, of Hennigsdorf, Germany
|Adrecizumab (HAM-8101)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting adrenomedullin
|Extreme-critically ill COVID-19 patients
|Data published in Biomolecules showed 5 of 8 patients had rapid improvement of organ function and subsequent reduction in the disease severity within 12 days after administration
|8/24/20
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney
|Eftilagimod alpha (IMP-321)
|HLA class II antigen stimulator
|Second-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or first- and second-line non-small-cell lung cancer
|Completed enrollment of 23 patients with second-line NSCLC in stage 1 part B in the TACTI-002 study; data monitoring committee will review data after all patients have undergone at least 1 post-treatment tumor imaging to decide about opening stage 2 part B; enrollment is ongoing for stage 2 part C in second-line HNSCC
|8/18/20
|Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, Penn.
|TRV-027
|AT1 receptor agonist
|Acute lung damage and abnormal blood clotting associated with COVID-19
|Started 60-patient study testing abnormal clotting, lung function and other clinical outcomes; top-line data expected in first quarter of 2021
|8/24/20
|
Phase III
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Cysteine derivative
|Mild or moderate COVID-19
|FDA approved the expansion of phase III in Asia-Pacific countries and Canada with dosing to start in September
|8/20/20
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Washington
|Tradipitant
|Neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist
|COVID-19 pneumonia
|Interim analysis of the Odyssey study showed tradipitant accelerated clinical improvement by day 7 (p=0.0375); median time to improvement was 10 days for tradipitant and 28 days for placebo (p=0.2254)
|8/18/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.