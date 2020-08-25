|Company
|Aligos Therapeutics Inc., San Francisco
|ALG-000184
|Small-molecule class II capsid assembly modulator
|Hepatitis B virus
|Submitted a clinical trial application to the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority for a first-in-human phase Ia/b proof-of-concept trial (ALG-000184-201)
|8/24/20
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Imfinzi (durvalumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1
|First-line extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the drug in combination with etoposide plus a choice of platinum chemotherapy (either carboplatin or cisplatin)
|8/21/20
|Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|CT-041
|Humanized CAR-claudin18.2 T-cell therapy
|Claudin18.2-positive adenocarcinoma of the stomach, gastroesophageal junction or pancreas
|China's NMPA cleared its IND application
|8/20/20
|Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, of Washington
|COVID-19 convalescent plasma
|Antibodies from recovered patients
|Hospitalized COVID-19 patients
|FDA granted an emergency use authorization
|8/24/20
|Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney
|Paxalisib (GDC-0084)
|PI3K pathway inhibitor
|Glioblastoma
|FDA granted fast track designation
|8/21/20
|Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney
|Paxalisib (GDC-0084)
|PI3K pathway inhibitor
|Malignant glioma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|8/24/20
|Kimera Labs Inc., of Miramar, Fla.
|Xoglo
|Isolated placental mesenchymal stem cell-based exosomes
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 infection
|Filed an IND application with the FDA
|8/18/20
|Lidds AB, of Uppsala, Sweden
|Liproca Depot
|Androgen receptor antagonist
|Prostate cancer
|Licensee, Jiangxi Puheng Pharma, is preparing documentation for an application targeting a newly issued regulatory guideline in China on conditional market approval, for unmet medical needs based on less comprehensive data than normally required
|8/20/20
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma
|Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency granted approval to treat PD-L1-positive, radically unresectable, advanced or recurrent esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after progression on chemotherapy; agency also approved use of 400-mg dose every 6 weeks administered as an intravenous infusion over 30 minutes across all adult indications
|8/24/20
|Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|OPT-302
|Soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3
|Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
|In end of phase II meetings with the FDA and EMA, the agencies agreed with company's proposed phase III plan for 2 studies, one testing OPT-302 with Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG) and the second testing OPT-302 with Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
|8/21/20
|Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea
|Aybintio (bevacizumab biosimilar)
|Anti-VEGF antibody
|Multiple cancers
|The European Commission granted marketing authorization
|8/20/20
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|STI-1499 (Covi-guard)
|Antibody
|Hospitalized COVID-19 patients
|Filed IND with FDA
|8/19/20
