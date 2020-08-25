Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Aligos Therapeutics Inc., San Francisco ALG-000184 Small-molecule class II capsid assembly modulator Hepatitis B virus  Submitted a clinical trial application to the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority for a first-in-human phase Ia/b proof-of-concept trial (ALG-000184-201) 8/24/20
Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Imfinzi (durvalumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1 First-line extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the drug in combination with etoposide plus a choice of platinum chemotherapy (either carboplatin or cisplatin) 8/21/20
Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai CT-041 Humanized CAR-claudin18.2 T-cell therapy  Claudin18.2-positive adenocarcinoma of the stomach, gastroesophageal junction or pancreas China's NMPA cleared its IND application 8/20/20
Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, of Washington COVID-19 convalescent plasma Antibodies from recovered patients Hospitalized COVID-19 patients FDA granted an emergency use authorization 8/24/20
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney Paxalisib (GDC-0084) PI3K pathway inhibitor Glioblastoma FDA granted fast track designation 8/21/20
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney Paxalisib (GDC-0084) PI3K pathway inhibitor  Malignant glioma FDA granted orphan drug designation 8/24/20
Kimera Labs Inc., of Miramar, Fla. Xoglo Isolated placental mesenchymal stem cell-based exosomes Acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 infection Filed an IND application with the FDA  8/18/20
Lidds AB, of Uppsala, Sweden Liproca Depot Androgen receptor antagonist Prostate cancer  Licensee, Jiangxi Puheng Pharma, is preparing documentation for an application targeting a newly issued regulatory guideline in China on conditional market approval, for unmet medical needs based on less comprehensive data than normally required 8/20/20
Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma  Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency granted approval to treat PD-L1-positive, radically unresectable, advanced or recurrent esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after progression on chemotherapy; agency also approved use of 400-mg dose every 6 weeks administered as an intravenous infusion over 30 minutes across all adult indications 8/24/20
Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia OPT-302 Soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration In end of phase II meetings with the FDA and EMA, the agencies agreed with company's proposed phase III plan for 2 studies, one testing OPT-302 with Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG) and the second testing OPT-302 with Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) 8/21/20
Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea Aybintio (bevacizumab biosimilar) Anti-VEGF antibody Multiple cancers The European Commission granted marketing authorization 8/20/20
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego STI-1499 (Covi-guard) Antibody Hospitalized COVID-19 patients Filed IND with FDA 8/19/20

