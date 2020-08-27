|Company
|Alligator Bioscience AB, of Lund, Sweden
|ATOR-1017
|Activates 4-1BB receptors
|Metastasized cancer
|Adverse events were mild or moderate; data review committee cleared the 40-mg dose and approved the start of dosing with 100 mg
|Onxeo S.A., of Paris
|AsiDNA
|DDR inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|A dose of 600 mg was determined to be optimal for use in combination with chemotherapies (DRIIV-1b study) and a PARP inhibitor (REVOCAN study)
|Phase II
|Applied Molecular Transport Inc., of South San Francisco
|AMT-101
|GI-selective, oral fusion of rhIL-10
|Moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis
|First of approximately 100 patients treated in the study; primary endpoint is Mayo Score at week 12; secondary endpoints include safety, pharmacokinetics, health-related quality of life and markers of disease activity as measured by symptoms, endoscopy, histology and biomarkers
|Axcella Health Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AXA-1125 + AXA-1957
|Endogenous metabolic modulators
|Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
|In the AXA1125-003 study, AXA-1125 achieved numerically greater reductions from baseline in biomarkers of liver fat and fibroinflammation compared to placebo; AXA-1957 showed activity in a number of key biomarkers, but with less consistent directional change than AXA-1125
|Cognition Therapeutics Inc., of Pittsburgh
|CT-1812
|Binds to a receptor on neurons that regulates cellular damage response pathways
|Mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease
|First patient treated in the Sequel study; primary outcome of the study is quantitative EEG; also last patient enrolled and treated in the second cohort of the Shine study
|Cymabay Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|Seladelpar
|PPAR-delta agonist
|Primary biliary cholangitis
|At 1 year, the mean decreases in alkaline phosphatase (ALP) were 41% and 45% in patients treated with 5 mg with the option to increase to 10 mg and with 10 mg only, respectively; composite responder rate measured at 1 year, defined as a patient with ALP <1.67 x ULN, ≥ 15% decrease in ALP and total bilirubin ≤ULN, was 55% and 69% in the 5/10-mg and 10-mg groups, respectively
|Durect Corp., of Cupertino, Calif.
|DUR-928
|Liver X receptor antagonist
|Alcoholic hepatitis
|Drug exposure for DUR-928 (as measured by both AUC and Cmax) was dose proportional and comparable between moderate and severe patients; Cmax was 2-fold higher in patients compared to healthy individuals due to liver injury
|Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Oteseconazole (VT-1161)
|Antifungal
|Acute vulvovaginal candidiasis
|Data published in Clinical Infectious Diseases showed 79.3% of women in the combined oteseconazole groups achieved therapeutic cure compared with 62.5% of those treated with fluconazole; at 3 and 6 months, 28.5% and 46.1% of women treated with fluconazole, respectively, had mycological recurrence compared to no women treated with oteseconazole
|Oncosec Medical Inc., of Pennington, N.J.
|Tavo
|Interleukin-12 plasmid
|Operable locally/regionally advanced melanoma
|Started investigator-sponsored study testing Tavo plus Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.)
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Opaganib (Yeliva, ABC-294640)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|After reviewing safety data from the first 12 patients, the safety monitoring committee recommended continuing the study without change
|Urogen Pharma Ltd., of Princeton, N.J., and Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|RTGel hydrogel + Botox
|Sustained release, hydrogel + onabotulinumtoxinA
|Overactive bladder
|The Apollo study didn't meet the primary endpoint of reduction in urinary incontinence episodes per day; data suggests Botox wasn't able to effectively permeate the urothelium
|Phase III
|Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|Obeticholic acid (OCA)
|FXR agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|New analysis from patients in the Regenerate study with 24-month data showed mean values of transaminases and other serum-based tests improved rapidly in patients treated with OCA and were sustained beyond 18 months of therapy compared with placebo; liver stiffness in patients treated with OCA vs. placebo after 24 months of therapy, with a mean difference of 2.7 kPa between OCA 25 mg and placebo
