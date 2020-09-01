Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. AZD-7442 Combination of two monoclonal antibodies derived from convalescent patients infected with SARS-CoV2 Healthy participants (eventually COVID-19) Started the NCT04507256 study of 48 healthy participants 8/25/20

Mereo Biopharma Group plc, of London Alvelestat Neutrophil elastase inhibitor Hospitalized, moderate to severe COVID-19 respiratory disease Started placebo-controlled study of approximately 15 patients; primary endpoints of the trial are safety and tolerability; blood biomarkers (NETosis, inflammation and hypercoagulation) oxygen deficit, need for respiratory support and disease severity will also be measured 8/25/20

Union Therapeutics A/S of Hellerup, Denmark UNI-911 Inhaled optimized salt form of the anthelmintic niclosamide Healthy participants (eventually COVID-19) Study of 44 volunteers across 5 cohorts found the drug was safe and tolerable; preparing to advance drug into a study in patients 8/25/20

Phase II

Orpheris, wholly owned subsidiary of Ashvattha Therapeutics LLC, of Redwood City, Calif. OP-101 Dendrimer-based acetylcysteine therapy COVID-19 infection First of about 24 adults with severe infection enrolled in Prana study; participants will be randomized to single intravenous infusion (2 mg/kg, 4 mg/kg or 8 mg/kg) or placebo, all in addition to standard of care; efficacy endpoints include resolution of fever, improvement in oxygenation, hospitalizations and death 8/31/20

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., of New York, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Soticlestat Inhibitor of cholesterol 24-hydroxylase Dravet syndrome (DS) or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) In the combined indications; drug reduced median convulsive seizure and drop seizure frequency by 27.8% compared to a 3.1% increase in patients taking placebo during the 12-week maintenance period (p=0.0007); reduction was 29.8% for drug and 0% for placebo during the full 20-week treatment period (p=0.0024); individually, placebo-adjusted decline for DS cohort was statistically significant, but LGS cohort was not 8/25/20

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Opaganib (Yeliva, ABC-294640) Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor Severe COVID-19 pneumonia After reviewing safety data from the first 12 patients, the safety monitoring committee recommended continuing the study without change 8/27/20

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London VIR-7831 (GSK-4182136) COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 infection First of about 1,300 people with mild to moderate disease dosed in phase II/III Comet-Ice study in those at high risk of hospitalization; primary efficacy endpoint is proportion whose infections worsen, defined by need for hospitalization or death, within 29 days of randomization 8/31/20

Phase III

Akari Therapeutics plc, of New York Nomacopan Dual complement C5 and leukotriene inhibitor COVID-19-related pneumonia Global program to include investigator-led U.S. study, randomized study in Brazil and U.K. study under framework of AGILE therapeutic development platform; planned trials call for 2-to-1 randomization of study drug plus standard of care (SoC) vs. SoC alone, with initial target of about 60 patients hospitalized on supportive oxygen in each setting; primary endpoint is time to normalization of oxygen, with secondary endpoint of need for intubation and mortality 8/31/20