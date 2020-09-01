|Company
|
Phase I
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-7442
|Combination of two monoclonal antibodies derived from convalescent patients infected with SARS-CoV2
|Healthy participants (eventually COVID-19)
|Started the NCT04507256 study of 48 healthy participants
|8/25/20
|Mereo Biopharma Group plc, of London
|Alvelestat
|Neutrophil elastase inhibitor
|Hospitalized, moderate to severe COVID-19 respiratory disease
|Started placebo-controlled study of approximately 15 patients; primary endpoints of the trial are safety and tolerability; blood biomarkers (NETosis, inflammation and hypercoagulation) oxygen deficit, need for respiratory support and disease severity will also be measured
|8/25/20
|Union Therapeutics A/S of Hellerup, Denmark
|UNI-911
|Inhaled optimized salt form of the anthelmintic niclosamide
|Healthy participants (eventually COVID-19)
|Study of 44 volunteers across 5 cohorts found the drug was safe and tolerable; preparing to advance drug into a study in patients
|8/25/20
|
Phase II
|Orpheris, wholly owned subsidiary of Ashvattha Therapeutics LLC, of Redwood City, Calif.
|OP-101
|Dendrimer-based acetylcysteine therapy
|COVID-19 infection
|First of about 24 adults with severe infection enrolled in Prana study; participants will be randomized to single intravenous infusion (2 mg/kg, 4 mg/kg or 8 mg/kg) or placebo, all in addition to standard of care; efficacy endpoints include resolution of fever, improvement in oxygenation, hospitalizations and death
|8/31/20
|Ovid Therapeutics Inc., of New York, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Soticlestat
|Inhibitor of cholesterol 24-hydroxylase
|Dravet syndrome (DS) or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS)
|In the combined indications; drug reduced median convulsive seizure and drop seizure frequency by 27.8% compared to a 3.1% increase in patients taking placebo during the 12-week maintenance period (p=0.0007); reduction was 29.8% for drug and 0% for placebo during the full 20-week treatment period (p=0.0024); individually, placebo-adjusted decline for DS cohort was statistically significant, but LGS cohort was not
|8/25/20
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Opaganib (Yeliva, ABC-294640)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|After reviewing safety data from the first 12 patients, the safety monitoring committee recommended continuing the study without change
|8/27/20
|Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|VIR-7831 (GSK-4182136)
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|First of about 1,300 people with mild to moderate disease dosed in phase II/III Comet-Ice study in those at high risk of hospitalization; primary efficacy endpoint is proportion whose infections worsen, defined by need for hospitalization or death, within 29 days of randomization
|8/31/20
|
Phase III
|Akari Therapeutics plc, of New York
|Nomacopan
|Dual complement C5 and leukotriene inhibitor
|COVID-19-related pneumonia
|Global program to include investigator-led U.S. study, randomized study in Brazil and U.K. study under framework of AGILE therapeutic development platform; planned trials call for 2-to-1 randomization of study drug plus standard of care (SoC) vs. SoC alone, with initial target of about 60 patients hospitalized on supportive oxygen in each setting; primary endpoint is time to normalization of oxygen, with secondary endpoint of need for intubation and mortality
|8/31/20
|
Notes
