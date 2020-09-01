|Company
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel
|Piclidenoson
|A3 adenosine receptor agonist
|COVID-19
|FDA issued a safe to proceed notice for the IND for a 40-patient phase II study
|8/31/20
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc., of Los Angeles
|CAP-1002
|Allogeneic cardiac cell therapy
|COVID-19
|The FDA accepted its IND application for a phase II clinical trial
|8/25/20
|Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|Sugemalimab (CS-1001)
|Anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody
|Relapsed or refractory extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma
|FDA issued a study may proceed letter for the IND for a phase II study
|8/31/20
|FSD Pharma Inc., of Toronto
|FSD-201 (ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide)
|Anti-inflammatory
|COVID-19
|Submitted an IND to the FDA for a phase II study testing 2 dose levels of the drug
|8/31/20
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Veklury (remdesivir)
|Antiviral
|COVID-19
|FDA expanded the EUA to include all hospitalized patients with COVID-19, in addition to the previous authorization for patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19
|8/31/20
|Hifibio Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|HFB-30132A
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein inhibitor; ACE2 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Submitted an IND for phase I ascending dose study
|8/26/20
|Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|LAU-7b
|Oral formulation of synthetic retinoid fenretinide
|COVID-19
|FDA approved the start of a phase II study
|8/27/20
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Submitted its clinical trial protocol for IRB approval; exploring the FDA expanded access program
|8/26/20
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|Phase III study received institutional review board approval
|8/31/20
|Sirtex Medical US Holdings Inc., of Woburn, Mass.
|SIR-Spheres Y-90
|Resin microspheres
|Liver cancer
|China's National Medical Products Administration granted a notice of drug clinical trial approval
|8/27/20
|Sound Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Seattle
|Ebselen (SPI-1005)
|Glutathione peroxidase stimulator
|Moderate or severe COVID-19
|FDA allowed the start of 2 phase II studies of 120 adults
|8/31/20
|TLC Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco and 3Sbio Inc., of Shenyang, China
|Ampholipad (amphotericin B liposome)
|Complex generic
|Systemic fungal infections
|NMPA's Center for Drug Evaluation accepted its marketing authorization application for Ampholipad
|8/26/20
|Xortx Therapeutics Inc., of Calgary, Alberta
|XRx-101 (oxypurinol)
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|Acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19
|Requested a pre-IND meeting with the FDA
|8/31/20
