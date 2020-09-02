Company Product Description Indication Status
Dompé Farmaceutici SpA, of Milan, Italy Reparixin Inhibits interleukin-8 COVID-19 Brazil’s regulatory agency, Anvisa, cleared a phase II/III trial in severe COVID-19 patients
Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Remestemcel-L Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy COVID-19 Received ethics approval to include Australian hospitals in phase III study in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome
Mustang Bio Inc., of Worcester, Mass. MB-107 Lentiviral gene therapy X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency FDA granted orphan designation
Oblato Inc., of Oklahoma City, a subsidiary of Gtreebnt Co. Ltd. OKN-007 Sulfatase inhibitor Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
Oblato Inc., of Oklahoma City, a subsidiary of Gtreebnt Co. Ltd. OKN-007 Sulfatase inhibitor Malignant glioma FDA granted orphan designation
Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., of Laguna Hills, Calif. Cypcaps Genetically engineered human cells encapsulated using the Cell-in-a-Box technology Pancreatic cancer Submitted IND to FDA for a phase IIb trial in patients with locally advanced, inoperable disease

