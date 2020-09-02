|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Dompé Farmaceutici SpA, of Milan, Italy
|Reparixin
|Inhibits interleukin-8
|COVID-19
|Brazil’s regulatory agency, Anvisa, cleared a phase II/III trial in severe COVID-19 patients
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Remestemcel-L
|Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy
|COVID-19
|Received ethics approval to include Australian hospitals in phase III study in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Mustang Bio Inc., of Worcester, Mass.
|MB-107
|Lentiviral gene therapy
|X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Oblato Inc., of Oklahoma City, a subsidiary of Gtreebnt Co. Ltd.
|OKN-007
|Sulfatase inhibitor
|Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Oblato Inc., of Oklahoma City, a subsidiary of Gtreebnt Co. Ltd.
|OKN-007
|Sulfatase inhibitor
|Malignant glioma
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., of Laguna Hills, Calif.
|Cypcaps
|Genetically engineered human cells encapsulated using the Cell-in-a-Box technology
|Pancreatic cancer
|Submitted IND to FDA for a phase IIb trial in patients with locally advanced, inoperable disease
Notes
