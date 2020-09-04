Gelesis Inc., of Boston

Plenity

Oral, nonsystemic, superabsorbent hydrogel; increases the volume and elasticity of the stomach and small intestine contents to induce a feeling of fullness and satiety

For weight loss in overweight and obese adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25-40 kg/m2, when used in conjunction with diet and exercise

Presented subgroup analysis from GLOW; the mean BMI at baseline for this Plenity-treated subgroup was 29.9 +/- 1.56 SD; subgroup participants lost 13.5% of their total body weight during the trial with the rate of weight loss tapering as participants approached a healthy BMI; after achieving a BMI of <27 kg/m2, participants continued Plenity treatment for an average of 60 days; the overall safety and tolerability profile of Plenity within this group was no different from placebo