Company Product Description Indication Status
Gelesis Inc., of Boston Plenity Oral, nonsystemic, superabsorbent hydrogel; increases the volume and elasticity of the stomach and small intestine contents to induce a feeling of fullness and satiety For weight loss in overweight and obese adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25-40 kg/m2, when used in conjunction with diet and exercise Presented subgroup analysis from GLOW; the mean BMI at baseline for this Plenity-treated subgroup was 29.9 +/- 1.56 SD; subgroup participants lost 13.5% of their total body weight during the trial with the rate of weight loss tapering as participants approached a healthy BMI; after achieving a BMI of <27 kg/m2, participants continued Plenity treatment for an average of 60 days; the overall safety and tolerability profile of Plenity within this group was no different from placebo
Medmira Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia RevealCOVID-19 Total Antibody Test Rapid vertical flow test Detects total antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 present in the human serum, plasma or whole blood samples Reported 99.1% sensitivity 7 days post symptom onset (95% CI: 94.8%; 99.8%) with specificity of 98.9% (95% CI: 96.9%; 99.6%); observed zero cross-reactivity with HIV positive samples

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

No Comments