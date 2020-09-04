|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Gelesis Inc., of Boston
|Plenity
|Oral, nonsystemic, superabsorbent hydrogel; increases the volume and elasticity of the stomach and small intestine contents to induce a feeling of fullness and satiety
|For weight loss in overweight and obese adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25-40 kg/m2, when used in conjunction with diet and exercise
|Presented subgroup analysis from GLOW; the mean BMI at baseline for this Plenity-treated subgroup was 29.9 +/- 1.56 SD; subgroup participants lost 13.5% of their total body weight during the trial with the rate of weight loss tapering as participants approached a healthy BMI; after achieving a BMI of <27 kg/m2, participants continued Plenity treatment for an average of 60 days; the overall safety and tolerability profile of Plenity within this group was no different from placebo
|Medmira Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia
|RevealCOVID-19 Total Antibody Test
|Rapid vertical flow test
|Detects total antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 present in the human serum, plasma or whole blood samples
|Reported 99.1% sensitivity 7 days post symptom onset (95% CI: 94.8%; 99.8%) with specificity of 98.9% (95% CI: 96.9%; 99.6%); observed zero cross-reactivity with HIV positive samples
