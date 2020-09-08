Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo. Ampion Stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor  COVID-19 Completed enrollment; data expected with the next week 9/4/20
Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd., of Guangzhou, China BAT-2206 Biosimilar of Stelara (ustekinumab) Healthy volunteers Started single-dose study comparing drug to U.S.- and EU-sourced reference product in 270 participants 9/3/20
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. Descartes-30 RNA-engineered mesenchymal stem cell therapy Moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome Started phase I/II trial, including patients with ARDS caused by COVID-19 9/1/20
Clear Creek Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Brequinar Small-molecule DHODH inhibitor COVID-19 Dosed first of about 24 hospitalized patients  9/1/20
Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco IBI-112 Recombinant anti-interleukin 23p19 subunit antibody Autoimmune disease Dosed first healthy subject in China 9/1/20
Lattice Biologics Ltd., of Belgrade, Mont. Amnioboost Concentrated allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells and cytokines derived from amniotic fluid Acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 Stopped study due to lack of patient recruitment with appropriate acceptance criteria 9/3/20
Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. NVX?CoV2373 Nanoparticle vaccine with the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and Matrix-M adjuvant COVID-19 prophylaxis Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed all participants generated neutralizing antibodies after the second dose; Matrix-M helped the 5-µg dose perform comparably with the 25-µg dose 9/3/20
SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., of Sioux Falls, S.D. SAB-185 hIgG antibody, purified from the plasma of immunized Tc bovines COVID-19 Initiated phase Ib trial, set to enroll 21 adults at Sanford Health 9/2/20
Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine Protein-based vaccine plus a pandemic adjuvant COVID-19 prophylaxis Started the phase I/II study in 440 participants; initial data expected in December 2020 9/3/20
Transcenta Holding Ltd., of Suzhou, China TST-001 Humanized Claudin 18.2 monoclonal antibody Metastatic solid tumors Dosed first subject in China trial 9/1/20

Phase II

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Francisco, and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative Razuprotafib (AKB-9778) Small-molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase Acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe COVID-19 Dosed first patient with razuprotafib in I-Spy COVID platform trial 9/2/20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (ifenprodil) NMDA receptor antagonist COVID-19 Now enrolled 50 patients in phase IIb/III study 9/2/20
Biophytis SA, of Paris Sarconeos (BIO-101) Proto-oncogene Mas agonist COVID-19-related respiratory failure First patient dosed at AZ Sint Maarten hospital in Mechelen, Belgium, in Cova phase II/III trial; primary endpoint is proportion of all-cause mortality and respiratory deterioration within up to a 28-day period 9/1/20
Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong HMPL-453 Fibroblast growth factor receptor inhibitor Advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusion after failure of at least 1 systemic therapy Started study measuring objective response rate; secondary endpoints include disease control rate, time to response, duration of response, progression-free survival and overall survival 9/3/20

Phase III

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. AZD-1222 Vaccine COVID-19 Testing begun in U.S.; study to enroll about 30,000 adult volunteers at 80 sites 9/1/20
Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong Fruquintinib Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 1/2/3 inhibitor Metastatic colorectal cancer First patient dosed in the 522-patient Fresco-2 study; primary endpoint is overall survival 9/4/20
Mesoblast Ltd., of New York Remestemcel-L Allogeneic culture-expanded mesenchymal stem cells Moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19  Data safety monitoring board recommended continuation of the study after reviewing data from the first 30% of total target patient enrollment 9/4/20
Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Kevzara (sarilumab) Inhibits IL-6-mediated signaling COVID-19 Study in severely or critically ill hospitalized patients did not meet primary and key secondary endpoints vs. placebo added to usual hospital care 9/1/20

Notes

The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

