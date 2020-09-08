|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Ampion
|Stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Completed enrollment; data expected with the next week
|9/4/20
|Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd., of Guangzhou, China
|BAT-2206
|Biosimilar of Stelara (ustekinumab)
|Healthy volunteers
|Started single-dose study comparing drug to U.S.- and EU-sourced reference product in 270 participants
|9/3/20
|Cartesian Therapeutics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|Descartes-30
|RNA-engineered mesenchymal stem cell therapy
|Moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Started phase I/II trial, including patients with ARDS caused by COVID-19
|9/1/20
|Clear Creek Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Brequinar
|Small-molecule DHODH inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Dosed first of about 24 hospitalized patients
|9/1/20
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco
|IBI-112
|Recombinant anti-interleukin 23p19 subunit antibody
|Autoimmune disease
|Dosed first healthy subject in China
|9/1/20
|Lattice Biologics Ltd., of Belgrade, Mont.
|Amnioboost
|Concentrated allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells and cytokines derived from amniotic fluid
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19
|Stopped study due to lack of patient recruitment with appropriate acceptance criteria
|9/3/20
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX?CoV2373
|Nanoparticle vaccine with the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and Matrix-M adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed all participants generated neutralizing antibodies after the second dose; Matrix-M helped the 5-µg dose perform comparably with the 25-µg dose
|9/3/20
|SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., of Sioux Falls, S.D.
|SAB-185
|hIgG antibody, purified from the plasma of immunized Tc bovines
|COVID-19
|Initiated phase Ib trial, set to enroll 21 adults at Sanford Health
|9/2/20
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine
|Protein-based vaccine plus a pandemic adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Started the phase I/II study in 440 participants; initial data expected in December 2020
|9/3/20
|Transcenta Holding Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|TST-001
|Humanized Claudin 18.2 monoclonal antibody
|Metastatic solid tumors
|Dosed first subject in China trial
|9/1/20
|
Phase II
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Francisco, and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative
|Razuprotafib (AKB-9778)
|Small-molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe COVID-19
|Dosed first patient with razuprotafib in I-Spy COVID platform trial
|9/2/20
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Now enrolled 50 patients in phase IIb/III study
|9/2/20
|Biophytis SA, of Paris
|Sarconeos (BIO-101)
|Proto-oncogene Mas agonist
|COVID-19-related respiratory failure
|First patient dosed at AZ Sint Maarten hospital in Mechelen, Belgium, in Cova phase II/III trial; primary endpoint is proportion of all-cause mortality and respiratory deterioration within up to a 28-day period
|9/1/20
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong
|HMPL-453
|Fibroblast growth factor receptor inhibitor
|Advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusion after failure of at least 1 systemic therapy
|Started study measuring objective response rate; secondary endpoints include disease control rate, time to response, duration of response, progression-free survival and overall survival
|9/3/20
|
Phase III
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-1222
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Testing begun in U.S.; study to enroll about 30,000 adult volunteers at 80 sites
|9/1/20
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., of Hong Kong
|Fruquintinib
|Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 1/2/3 inhibitor
|Metastatic colorectal cancer
|First patient dosed in the 522-patient Fresco-2 study; primary endpoint is overall survival
|9/4/20
|Mesoblast Ltd., of New York
|Remestemcel-L
|Allogeneic culture-expanded mesenchymal stem cells
|Moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19
|Data safety monitoring board recommended continuation of the study after reviewing data from the first 30% of total target patient enrollment
|9/4/20
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Kevzara (sarilumab)
|Inhibits IL-6-mediated signaling
|COVID-19
|Study in severely or critically ill hospitalized patients did not meet primary and key secondary endpoints vs. placebo added to usual hospital care
|9/1/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.