Company Product Description Indication Status

Alydia Health Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. Jada system Thin tube with made of medical-grade silicone; gently applies suction to the uterus Treats postpartum hemorrhage and abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding Published pivotal PEARLE study in Obstetrics & Gynecology; demonstrated that Jada was successful in controlling and treating postpartum hemorrhage and abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding in 94% of participants, achieving control of bleeding in only 3 minutes (median, IQR 2.0 - 5.0) from initiation of therapy; in 106 cases performed by 99 unique investigators, Jada was rated

"easy to use" 98% of the time

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J. BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Assay Antigen test Detection of SARS-CoV-2 In a blinded, head-to-head study, 361 patient samples were tested for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using both the BD Veritor Plus system and the Quidel Sofia 2 SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay; the testing platforms had a high degree of agreement on testing results; PCR analysis of discrepancies favored the BD Veritor Plus system

Dreamed Diabetes Ltd., of Petah Tikva, Israel Dreamed Advisor Automated artificial intelligence-based decision-support system Management of type 1 diabetes Multicenter 6-month study assessing the efficacy and safety of the Dreamed Advisor compared with physician-guided recommendations in a non-inferiority randomized controlled trial was published in Nature Medicine; concluded that glucose control was statistically similar after 6 months of frequent insulin pump titration, at 3-week intervals, either by using the Dreamed Advisor or by physicians with diabetes expertise, as measured by percentage of time glucose levels were in range (70-180 mg/dL), in the very low range (below 54 mg/dL), and by reduction in HbA1c levels from baseline; no adverse severe events were reported in the arm that used the Dreamed Advisor technology

Sight Sciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. Tearcare Wearable and intelligent eyelid technology for the application of localized heat to the eyelids Treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in patients with meibomian gland dysfunction Presented subset data from OLYMPIA study, which evaluated the safety and effectiveness of a single Tearcare procedure vs. a single Lipiflow procedure (Johnson & Johnson) in treating the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; a greater proportion of female Tearcare patients experienced meaningful symptomatic relief vs. female Lipiflow patients, as measured by an improvement from baseline in ocular surface disease index (OSDI) score at 1 month; in the study, 76% of female subjects receiving Tearcare improved by at least 1 OSDI severity category at 1 month vs. 56% of Lipiflow female patients; 90% of female subjects receiving Tearcare were observed to have clinically meaningful reductions (10.4 point reduction in severe cases and 7.3 point reduction in moderate cases) in OSDI scores from baseline vs. 79% of female subjects receiving Lipiflow