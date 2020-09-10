|Company
|Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass.
|Vercise Genus
|Deep brain stimulation system
|Treats the symptoms of Parkinson's disease, essential tremor and dystonia
|Received the CE mark
|Exsomed Corp., Aliso Viejo, Calif.
|Four Corner Fusion system
|Surgical implant
|Treatment for wrist arthritis
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Innoviva Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol)
|Single inhaler triple therapy
|Maintenance treatment of both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
|U.S. FDA approved a new indication for Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older; previously approved for use in patients with COPD
|Izi Medical Products LLC, of Owings Mills, Md.
|Kiva
|Unipedicular PEEK implant
|Treatment solution for vertebral compression fractures
|Received the CE mark
|Verily Life Sciences, of South San Francisco
|Verily COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
|Molecular diagnostic
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens and in pooled samples containing up to 12 individual upper respiratory specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
