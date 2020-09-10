Company Product Description Indication Status

Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass. Vercise Genus Deep brain stimulation system Treats the symptoms of Parkinson's disease, essential tremor and dystonia Received the CE mark

Exsomed Corp., Aliso Viejo, Calif. Four Corner Fusion system Surgical implant Treatment for wrist arthritis Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Innoviva Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol) Single inhaler triple therapy Maintenance treatment of both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) U.S. FDA approved a new indication for Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older; previously approved for use in patients with COPD

Izi Medical Products LLC, of Owings Mills, Md. Kiva Unipedicular PEEK implant Treatment solution for vertebral compression fractures Received the CE mark

Verily Life Sciences, of South San Francisco Verily COVID-19 RT-PCR Test Molecular diagnostic For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens and in pooled samples containing up to 12 individual upper respiratory specimens Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA