Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill. Freestyle Libre system Sensor-based technology paired with mobile app Enables remote monitoring of patients' glucose status and history Brazil's national health surveillance agency, ANVISA, authorized the use of the Freestyle Libre for women who develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy to monitor their glucose levels
B-Temia Inc., of Quebec City Keeogo Dermoskeleton system Robotic exoskeleton Provides mobility assistance to stroke patients having gait deficits Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Fitbit Inc., of San Francisco Fitbit ECG App Electrocardiogram (ECG) app for Fitbit Sense wearable Assesses heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Fitbit Inc., of San Francisco Fitbit ECG App Electrocardiogram (ECG) app for Fitbit Sense wearable Assesses heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation Received the CE mark
Micron Medical Corp., of Boca Raton, Fla. Moventis peripheral nerve stimulator (PNS) system Wireless percutaneous implantable pulse generator nerve stimulator system Treats chronic peripheral nerve pain that has therapeutic effects for common urological conditions involving pelvic pain Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

