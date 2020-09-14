|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Freestyle Libre system
|Sensor-based technology paired with mobile app
|Enables remote monitoring of patients' glucose status and history
|Brazil's national health surveillance agency, ANVISA, authorized the use of the Freestyle Libre for women who develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy to monitor their glucose levels
|B-Temia Inc., of Quebec City
|Keeogo Dermoskeleton system
|Robotic exoskeleton
|Provides mobility assistance to stroke patients having gait deficits
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Fitbit Inc., of San Francisco
|Fitbit ECG App
|Electrocardiogram (ECG) app for Fitbit Sense wearable
|Assesses heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Fitbit Inc., of San Francisco
|Fitbit ECG App
|Electrocardiogram (ECG) app for Fitbit Sense wearable
|Assesses heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation
|Received the CE mark
|Micron Medical Corp., of Boca Raton, Fla.
|Moventis peripheral nerve stimulator (PNS) system
|Wireless percutaneous implantable pulse generator nerve stimulator system
|Treats chronic peripheral nerve pain that has therapeutic effects for common urological conditions involving pelvic pain
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.