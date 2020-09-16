Company Product Description Indication Status
AVM Biotechnology LLC, of Seattle AVM-0703  Formulation of high concentration of dexamethasone Acute respiratory distress syndrome mediated by COVID-19 or influenza FDA cleared the IND
Cura Foundation, of New York hCT-MSC Human cord tissue mesenchymal stromal cells Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children FDA approved the IND; study to begin in September
Mateon Therapeutics, of Agoura Hills, Calif. Oxi-4503 Cis-combretastatin A1 dipotassium diphosphate  Acute myeloid leukemia FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
Mediwound Ltd., of Yavne, Israel Nexobrid Proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain Eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns FDA accepted the BLA; PDUFA target action date is June 29, 2021
Orphazyme A/S, of Copenhagen Arimoclomol  Chaperonin/Hsp70 stimulator  Niemann-Pick disease type C FDA accepted the NDA and granted a priority review; PDUFA target action date is March 17, 2021

Notes

