|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|AVM Biotechnology LLC, of Seattle
|AVM-0703
|Formulation of high concentration of dexamethasone
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome mediated by COVID-19 or influenza
|FDA cleared the IND
|Cura Foundation, of New York
|hCT-MSC
|Human cord tissue mesenchymal stromal cells
|Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
|FDA approved the IND; study to begin in September
|Mateon Therapeutics, of Agoura Hills, Calif.
|Oxi-4503
|Cis-combretastatin A1 dipotassium diphosphate
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Mediwound Ltd., of Yavne, Israel
|Nexobrid
|Proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain
|Eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns
|FDA accepted the BLA; PDUFA target action date is June 29, 2021
|Orphazyme A/S, of Copenhagen
|Arimoclomol
|Chaperonin/Hsp70 stimulator
|Niemann-Pick disease type C
|FDA accepted the NDA and granted a priority review; PDUFA target action date is March 17, 2021
Notes
